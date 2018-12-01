5 of the most spectacular KOs in ONE Championship history

There are plenty of promotions out there that are doing great things for the sport of mixed martial arts, but few are quite as intriguing as ONE Championship. The Asian leaders in MMA are starting to really pick up some steam, with everyone from hardcore fans to casual fans recognising how much potential they have.

As it turns out, though, as bright as their future is, they’ve also got a pretty interesting past too. Ever since their inception we’ve been seeing world class knockouts from ONE on an almost weekly basis, and that’s what you can expect from a promotion that highlights every possible genre of martial arts.

A few of these are more recent than others and there are hundreds that we could’ve included, but we decided to focus our attention on these five as they all possess a special trait that will likely leave fans talking about the knockout for many years to come.

Anthony Engelen

Meet Anthony Engelen: a man who won two fights in the span of a week, with the first coming earlier this month in Singapore. The Dutchman absolutely starched Meas Meul, showcasing the kind of composure that we could only dream of having. He kicked off the show in style, quite literally, and he could have a big future ahead of him in ONE.

Koji Oishi

There are a lot of things to love about Koji Oishi and this fight specifically, but one thing we want to focus on above all else is the timing. You can see that he’s just waiting for his moment to strike, remaining as calm as he possibly can. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, he nails Honorio Banario straight down the pipe with one of the cleanest shots you’re ever likely to see.

Brandon Vera

When you’re away from the sport for two years and you return to defend your Heavyweight Championship, there are always going to be some nerves lingering in the air – especially when you’re going up against a finisher like Mauro Cerilli. Alas, Brandon Vera fans shouldn’t have worried, because this left check hook is about as pretty as it gets.

Oh, and the dance in celebration isn’t half bad either.

Nieky Holzken

Cosmo Alexandre has had his fair share of highlight reel moments, but there are few competitors on the planet that can match up to Nieky Holzken. He put on an absolute clinic in his debut ONE Championship fight, and that uppercut is the stuff of nightmares. Keep an eye out for this guy in the next few years, because he could do some big things.

Aung La N Sang

While this knockout may not be viewed as the most efficient or dramatic in comparison to the others, the fact that Aung La N Sang was able to defend his title in front of his home country of Myanmar is what we love the most. Mohammad Karaki didn’t stand a chance but this felt like a legitimate war, and we’re dying to see him step foot back in that cage sooner rather than later.