ONE Welterweight standout Agilan Thani returns to action on December 7th

Former ONE Welterweight World Title challenger Agilan “Alligator” Thani (9-2) returns to action at ONE: DESTINY OF CHAMPIONS on December 7 to take on Kyrgyzstan’s Kiamrian Abbasov (19-4).

“I’m looking forward to ending the year with ONE Championship with a bang. It’s been a long year for me, but this fight would close another successful year in my career. I’ve got my eyes on a finish on 7 December.

I’m aiming to give my best performance, and I don’t expect him to do anything out of the box. I’m entering the cage with a clear mind and a burning desire to win.”

Thani, who is coming off a loss to Champion Zebaztian Kadestam, has left no stone unturned in scouting his opponent Abbasov, who has been competing professionally since 2011.

“I’ve seen his record and done proper research on him. He’s pretty good. Abbasov is a well-rounded athlete with crazy footwork. It’s hard to say how good he is, but I’ll find out first-hand come 7 December.”

Abbasov is a consummate striker, and Thani is a grappler and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt who’s scored five of his victories via submission. Moreover, Thani’s two sole losses were handed to him by Champions, first Askren and then Kadestam.

However, he views those defeats as valuable learning experiences.

“I’m still only 23, but by losing to two world champions in Kadestam and Askren, I’ve learned a lot,” he said.

“It’s not the greatest thing to say, but it happened, and it left me with no choice but to train harder. These are some lessons in life we go through as an athlete.”

Will the hurt of defeat spur Thani onto greater heights on December 7th? Tune in to ONE: DESTINY OF CHAMPIONS to find out!