The Japanese sensation: An exclusive with Kleber Koike Erbst

Mixed martial arts is a sport that features stars from every corner of the planet, and yet while Asia may be where the origins of MMA stem from, it still feels like the continent doesn’t receive the credit it deserves.

One man who is flying the flag high for the Asian side of the game, and Japan in particular, is Kleber Koike Erbst.

The Japanense/Brazilian sensation returns to the cage this Saturday at KSW 46, as he prepares to go head to head with Mateusz Gamrot for the vacant Featherweight Championship in Gliwice, Poland. The show is sold out with over 15,000 rowdy fans being expected to pack into the arena, which should tell you all that you need to know regarding the upward trajectory of Polish MMA.

For sure I wish to fight close to my students and fans in Japan, but my big dream is to fight in Brazil.

KSW, as an organisation, continue to go from strength to strength, and Kleber has played an important role in that. Over the course of the last three years he has been on a roll, to the point where he’s finally starting to receive some much deserved attention not just from European fans – but from his shared homelands of both Japan and Brazil.

I think KSW is so special because they take care of all of their fighters so well. The events are great because the fans respect us, and I always feel great about fighting here.

From his dynamic finishing game to the fact that he’s gone 20-1 in the last eight years, it’s anybody’s guess as to why he hasn’t been viewed as a household name long before now. The fight this weekend will serve as a chance for him to regain the title he once held, but as we all know, this sport isn’t all that simple. He’s been training hard as any of his students will tell you, but this isn’t going to be a walk in the park.

The strongest part of his [Gamrot’s] game is his wrestling, but I also think that he’s a very complete fighter.

Gamrot is unbeaten and is attempting to make history himself, going in search of a second world title in KSW. The contrast between both men is expected to make for one hell of a co-main event, and Kleber is considered to be one of the star attractions. His down to earth mentality combined with his love of the sport makes him one of the most intriguing fighters out there today, and the best part of it all is that it feels like he’s only just starting to come into his prime.

Nobody can reasonably predict what’s going to happen in the future but, at the same time, nobody can continue to doubt what Kleber Koike Erbst is capable of. He’s an icon in his own right and as his star continues to grow, it seems like only a matter of time before he becomes the biggest name in Japanese MMA and Brazilian MMA simultaneously.

You can watch KSW 46 this weekend on KSWTV.com.