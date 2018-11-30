Former teammates turned bitter rivals in MMA

Nothing lasts forever in mixed martial arts, regardless of how much we, as the fans and media, want it to. From legendary fighters to great promotions everything has an expiry date. However, there’s one thing that we don’t mind seeing fall apart in the name of improving the sport – and that’s teammate coalitions.

There are some potential fighters out there that we know deep down are probably never going to happen, and we’ve had to come to terms with that. We’re talking about the likes of GSP vs MacDonald, Woodley vs Askren and Velasquez vs Cormier to name a few. Alas, not all hope is lost, because we’ve still got the ability to go back and rewatch the showdowns from these five feuds that came out of teammates going their separate ways.

Some are much more notable than others but that certainly doesn’t dismiss the intrigue that we had heading into the fights, and who knows, perhaps we’ll see even more great wars come out of this ‘genre’ so to speak in the not so distant future.

Rashad Evans vs Jon Jones

Rashad Evans and Jon Jones were like brothers back in the day, but that all changed very quickly once Jones was able to ascend to the mountaintop in the light heavyweight division. The two men threw insults at one another back and forth for months, before they finally met inside the Octagon. It was a feud that felt so personal, and for some, so uncomfortable.

Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell

We don’t want to talk all too much about their third fight, but once upon a time Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell were quite close with reports suggesting that they had agreed to make a pact not to fight one another. Eventually that led to friction between the two men which essentially ended their friendship, and while the Iceman picked up the first two wins, Tito got the last laugh.

Mike Perry vs Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone was very open in his criticism of Mike Winkeljohn and Jackson Wink MMA, and considering Mike Perry was on the other side of that war, it made sense that they weren’t exactly going to be the best of pals in the lead up to their Denver showdown. All you need to do to find proof of that is to hear Cerrone’s reaction to breaking Platinum’s arm.

TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt

From the snake in the grass to the UFC Bantamweight Champion – TJ Dillashaw has been on quite a journey over the last few years, and his dance partner has been Cody Garbrandt. You can just tell that these two have such a natural hatred for one another, and while a third fight between them seems unlikely, we certainly wouldn’t be foolish enough to rule it out.

Anderson Silva vs Vitor Belfort

Back in the day Anderson Silva was a member of the Team Nogueira camp, alongside Vitor Belfort. The two men were training partners and there was an ‘unwritten rule’ of sorts that they would never face one another. Of course, as we now know Belfort declared his intention to go after Anderson’s Middleweight Championship, kickstarting a fascinating rivalry between the two legends.