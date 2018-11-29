End of an era: Sylvester Stallone officially retires the ‘Rocky’ character

Sylvester Stallone who shot to Hollywood super stardom in 1976 after his portrayal of Rocky, the southpaw boxer with buckets of heart, has finally put an end to the character.

Stallone featured in 8 movies as the character Rocky Balboa, namely Rocky I to V, Rocky Balboa and Creed I and II.

However, with Creed II releasing earlier this month to largely positive reviews, Stallone said that he’s ready to take a step back with his character and allow Michael B. Jordan to carry the flag for the boxing franchise ‘Creed’ into the future.

Well, this is probably my last rodeo because… I thought Rocky was over in 2006, and I was very happy with that, and then all of the sudden [motioning off-screen to Michael B. Jordan] this young man presented himself and the whole story changed. It went on to a new generation. New problems. New adventures. And I couldn’t be happier, because as I step back, as my story has been told, there’s a whole new world that’s gonna be opening up, for the audience, for this generation.

Stallone also thanked fans the world over for all the support that they showed to Rocky over the years.

I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide World for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years. It’s been my Ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, Sadly all things must pass… and end. I love you Kind and generous people, and The most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you…

We leave you with one more look at the Rocky character, to recall exactly why he meant so much to the average movie goer.

It truly seems like the end of an era.

