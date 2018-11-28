UFC News: Conor McGregor fined for speeding and banned 6 months from driving

In news just breaking out of Dublin, Ireland, former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has been fined €1,000 and banned for 6 months from driving for speeding.

McGregor was found going at 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone and was initially summoned to appear Naas District Court in Co Kildare last week for his hearing but was no where to be found.

However he did appear today in court to receive the sentence as the judge had refused to pass his judgement in absentia of the defendant.

It is reported that the courtroom was packed with the Irish superstar’s supporters.

McGregor was last seen in the Octagon at UFC 229, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a highly publicized grudge match. The pay-per-view generated 2.4 million buys ,making it far and away the largest grossing single event in the UFC’s history.

However, in the immediate aftermath of the contest, Khabib, Conor and both their corners were involved in an ugly post-fight melee that has seen everyone involved cop suspensions.

The Nevada Athletic Commission hearing to sentence both fighters will proceed on December 10th.

But it would appear after the dolly throwing incident at UFC 223, the alleged bar fight reported in Ireland, the post fight melee of UFC 229 and now this speeding incident, that Conor McGregor just can’t seem to stay on the right side of the law.