5 utterly terrifying UFC knockouts

If you’re a fan or a media member in the world of mixed martial arts, you need to prepare yourself for some pretty brutal knockouts. If you don’t then you run the risk of being put off in a big way, because there have been quite a few instances in which we’ve legitimately believed a fighter had been grievously injured…or worse.

That thought is fleeting for the most part but it’s still worrying, especially if you’re there to witness it live. These five examples serve as the tip of the iceberg in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is an organization that has played host to the baddest men and women on the planet – and we’re about to show you some proof of that.

As the years go on we’re going to continue to see some horrendous things transpire and there’s no way of getting around it, and all we can do is hope for the eventual safety of these absolute warriors.

Rashad Evans vs Chuck Liddell

Rashad Evans is a big fan favourite amidst the MMA fanbase, and while Chuck Liddell is an all-time legend, fans can still appreciate what a tremendous knockout this was. The precision of the shot was remarkable, and it helped to further cement Rashad as a future champion – which is a moniker he earned in his next fight against Forrest Griffin.

Uriah Hall vs Adam Cella

This is one of those knockouts where you remember everything that was happening around you when it went down. Uriah Hall put himself on the map and confirmed his status as an absolute monster with this knockout over Adam Cella. The way in which the room goes completely quiet still haunts us to this day.

Francis Ngannou vs Alistair Overeem

Almost twelve months ago, Francis Ngannou thrust himself into the World Heavyweight Championship picture with a devastating knockout over Alistair Overeem. Of course, he wound up going on to lose his next two fights, but this is the kind of moment that fans will be talking about for years to come – and rightly so.

Gabriel Gonzaga vs Mirko Cro Cop

Mirko Cro Cop was known as the guy that put people’s lights out in the most heartbreaking manner imaginable, so to see it happen to him at the hands of Gabriel Gonzaga was a little bit shocking to say the least. He just sort of crumbled to the canvas like a fallen superhero and while he got his revenge a few years later, this is still an enduring image.

Edson Barboza vs Terry Etim

Edson Barboza is no joke, and fans with short term memories need to realise that. We’re talking about a bad, bad man who can finish a fight in the blink of an eye, and that’s no exaggeration. There’s an argument to be made that the following knockout over Terry Etim is the most picture perfect example of kicking in mixed martial arts, and many believe that Etim was never the same since experiencing this crushing kick to the head.