5 Best WAGs of UFC Fighters

Male MMA fighters embody the ideal ‘a man’s man’. They do a job that 99% of the world considers too risky or is just plain ill-equipped to do. As such, it really isn’t a surprise that they pull some of the most good looking women too.

Fighters that are currently fighting in the UFC or have recently retired but are still relevant within the sport’s discussion today, are generally well known figures the world over. However, despite all of the celebrity and fame, they are in a profession that risks their mental and physical well being every time they step into an Octagon.

As such, given the highly unpredictable and high stakes nature of the sport, it is very important that they have stable families, wives and girlfriends that support them through thick and thin. It really isn’t a surprise that many of the really successful fighters in the sport enjoy stable, long-standing relationships in their personal lives.

And if their wives or girlfriends are also extremely good looking women on top of being keepers – it’s really quite the complete package, isn’t it?

Vitor Belfort – Joana Prado

Vitor Belfort is one of the original legends of MMA and has managed to stick around and be relevant in the sport for over 21 years – amassing a thoroughly respectable record of 26-14.

He even won the UFC Heavyweight belt at UFC 12 and the Light Heavyweight belt, knocking out Randy Couture, at UFC 46. He would fight for the UFC Title another four times in his career but come up short.

However, what does all of that matter when he’s clearly won in life with Joana Prado? Vitor and Joana have three children and live in Florida.

Michael Bisping – Rebecca Bisping

The former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping was always hovering in and around the elite in his weight class, without actually getting over the line in the big fight.

That was until he fought and defeated Anderson Silva, and stepped up as a short notice replacement to take the fight with Luke Rockhold and knocked him out to finally win the UFC Title in 2016. It was a testament to what grit and perseverance can do for you in the long run.

Bisping is married to his wife Rebecca, who he met in Manchester, and has three children.

Dan Henderson – Rachel Malter

Dan Henderson is yet another legend of the sport who accomplished almost everything in MMA and was in and around the Championship picture for almost the entirety of his career.

He famously possessed the ‘Hendo bomb’, one of the most feared right hands in the sport that could pretty much knock anyone out with one clean shot. Even till date, it is a well-propagated myth in MMA circles that his hand was made of teak – that’s just how hard he hit.

Henderson married Rachel Malter in 2014, just a hour or so after he proposed to her. Apparently he had her wedding dress and an officiating minister on hand to consummate the ceremony too!

Kenny Florian – Clark Gilmer

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian had a successful career as a fighter, facing top competition for almost the entirety of his 20 fight professional career in the UFC. He even fought for the UFC title a couple of times, albeit being unsuccessful on both occasions.

Florian married model Clark Gilmer in 2014, and they have a baby girl.

Conor McGregor – Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor has been vocal about the key role his long time partner and girlfriend Dee Devlin has played in his success as a fighter.

Long before he was a UFC fighter, and when he was still collecting welfare checks to make ends meet, Dee Devlin stood by him through thick and thin. Today, when he is the highest paid UFC fighter ever and one of the richest athletes in the world, he gives her everything she wants.

Dee and Conor have one child, Conor Jr., and will have one more soon as she is currently expecting.