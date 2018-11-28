The fight that changed Conor McGregor’s career forever

The legend of Conor McGregor will continue to grow long after his days in the Octagon are over, and that’s a testament to what he’s been able to do in mixed martial arts and beyond. The Irishman became a bigger star than many thought was possible, and the scary thing to consider is that there could still be a good few chapters left before the book is closed.

The Irishman’s resume speaks for itself and we aren’t here to hash on about it, because the history books will do that for us. Instead, we want to talk about the fight that quite clearly changed Conor McGregor’s career – and arguably his life. There are many contenders for this crown from the Nate & Khabib losses to the war with Chad Mendes, but none of them quite compare to the elation of December 12th, 2015.

It was a night that many had been anticipating for well over five years and potentially even beyond, because let’s face it, Conor is the kind of fighter that makes you believe that there really is a connection to something higher (thank you John Malkovich).

With every other notable star over the years that rose up with a big mouth, it felt like they were destined to fall at the feet of the worthy champion. With McGregor, though, there was a different vibe that many of us hadn’t felt before, and that thrill took him all the way to the door of fighting immortality when he challenged Jose Aldo for the Featherweight Championship of the World.

In many ways the build up to the fight was equally as exhilarating as what happened, because it represented a changing of the guard. Alas, we don’t mean that in the traditional sense, because we instead mean that it marked the first time where someone really struck fear into the heart of his opponent based purely on the art of mind games.

It was clear to see then, and it’s still clear to see now, as the evidence is written all over the Brazilian’s face. When McGregor first jumped out of the cage and screamed in his face, Jose probably thought that this was just another pretender. He smiled, laughed and even encouraged Conor to keep it up – but he certainly wasn’t engaging in the same type of behaviour come fight night.

Conor McGregor knocked Jose Aldo out inside 13 seconds, in what some will continue to call an anti-climax of a fight. Aldo was, and still is, one of the greatest featherweights in the history of the sport, and it was over just like that? The fact this man, this myth, was able to predict such an event was baffling to say the least, and it left many media members scratching their heads as they reconsidered what they thought they knew about this game.

On that night in Las Vegas, Conor completely altered the course of his own destiny and he did so with a big, gleaming smile on his face – as you’d expect from someone with his demeanour. He didn’t show any fear, he didn’t back down, and he had the kind of composure that many of us could only dream of possessing.

Nobody is here to defend McGregor’s actions since he was able to reach the mountaintop, but instead, we’re here to admire his body of work – and that seminal moment at UFC 194 – for what it is.