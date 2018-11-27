The fight that changed Ronda Rousey’s career

There’s an argument to be made that nobody quite understands the highs and lows of competitive sports quite like Ronda Rousey. Everyone inside the MMA bubble knows everything there is to know about her story, and most people outside of it have a pretty good idea too. We aren’t here to rehash that or pour salt on the wounds, because instead, we want to take a balanced look at the night everything changed – as Rousey’s trajectory shifted.

There’s no denying that the 31 year old’s rise to the top of mixed martial arts was extraordinary, dating all the way back to her Strikeforce days. Even though she only had four fights in the organisation it felt like there was something special about her, and the fact that she was hand picked to spearhead the introduction of women’s MMA in the UFC proves that.

Even dating back to her stint in the Olympics it was clear to see that she was a trailblazer, becoming the first ever American woman to pick up a medal in the sport of Judo. That, in itself, is the kind of achievement that defines the career of a high level athlete – and she’s just gone from strength to strength.

2015 was a particularly important year for Ronda, with her two successful title defences against Cat Zingano and Bethe Correira totalling up to just 48 seconds. That’s a staggeringly impressive set of victories, and with the latter coming in August, few would’ve been surprised to see her take the rest of the year off from competitive fighting.

But that’s not who she is, and despite her rise in the mainstream media with television appearances and red carpets galore, she still took it upon herself to take a fight against an extremely dangerous opponent in Holly Holm. The contest was initially set for UFC 195 but was moved forward to the blockbuster UFC 193 card, which went down in front of over 56,000 in Melbourne, Australia.

In the days leading up to the bout it certainly felt like there was something in the air, as if a high profile underdog triumph wasn’t all too unrealistic. Now we aren’t going to insult your intelligence by pretending like you don’t know exactly what happened, because it’s a big part of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s history books now, but here it is for those who may not know what we’re referring to: Ronda Rousey was knocked out by Holly Holm, losing her Bantamweight Championship of the World in the process.

The nature of the loss, and her subsequent defeat to Amanda Nunes, really did raise a lot of questions with fans scrambling to try and put things into perspective. Was Ronda a false champion all along? Did she ever have the stomach to be on top of the mountain?

Of course, we’re still trying to figure out some of these answers even to this day, but the way in which she reacted to her defeats is a huge indication of what her mindset was like. We honestly believe that she already had one foot out of the door from the second Holly managed to get the win, because her heart just wasn’t in it anymore. We aren’t going to take the approach of some well known and highly respected MMA journalists by dumping all over her because that point has been beaten into the ground, and nothing can be gained from it anymore.

Rousey’s story, to us, simply highlights how unpredictable and unforgiving this game can be. You need to go into a career like this with the mentality that it could all be taken away from you at any second, meaning you should always have a back-up plan in place. Thankfully for Ronda she seemed to slot into professional wrestling quite nicely in a similar fashion to Kurt Angle in the late 90s, but not everyone can be so lucky.

Many believe that Ronda will never return to the Octagon and we tend to agree, but even with that, there’s still no getting away from the fact that UFC 193 was an event that changed the landscape of women’s mixed martial arts in a manner that we probably won’t see again for an awfully long time.