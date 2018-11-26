5 times MMA fighters defied gravity

Mixed martial arts is still a very young sport when compared to some mainstream alternatives, and as such, we’re still seeing new and improved techniques being debuted on a week by week basis. While that’s incredibly exciting it also leads us to wonder just how good some of these guys and girls can get over the course of the next few years, especially after some of the tremendous feats of athleticism and strength we’ve seen over the last decade or so.

These five examples that we’re going to talk through serve as a drop in the ocean in comparison to the wealth of other examples that we could’ve picked out, but they have a certain aspect to them that warrant being spoken about. In most cases, none of us could even dream of accomplishing what these athletes have throughout the course of their careers, but we can guarantee that the future stars of tomorrow would’ve seen these clips and been extremely motivated to try and replicate them.

So sit back, and enjoy the work of MMA’s finest from top to bottom.

Showtime Kick

Many fans consider this to be a game-changing moment in mixed martial arts, and it’s hard not to agree with that sentiment. Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis is an absolutely incredible fighter and the Showtime Kick was arguably his finest moment yet, and unfortunately, it’ll likely be one of the defining images for Benson Henderson’s career too.

Mouse Trap

Demetrious Johnson was easing towards a unanimous decision victory against Ray Borg, but he wanted to make a statement – and boy did he ever. Mighty Mouse introduced the Mouse Trap to the world in some style, finishing off Borg and keeping his phenomenal Flyweight Championship reign going. Now, he’ll continue his legacy over in ONE Championship.

Cormier’s Suplex

Daniel Cormier is just an utterly ridiculous human being, and his run at light heavyweight proved that before he even came back up to heavyweight earlier this year. One of the biggest moments from his reign was his win over Alexander Gustafsson, which he kicked off in some style with one of the most remarkable slams you’re ever likely to see.

Yair’s Elbow

Yair Rodriguez was quite clearly losing his main event fight against The Korean Zombie earlier this month, to the point where many fans were already thinking about where he could go next in the division. Then, in one of the most outstanding knockouts in UFC history, Yair welcomed an attack from TKZ before thrusting his elbow up into his face. Honestly, will it ever get any better than this?

Sweep & Knee

Cosmo Alexandre isn’t a name that many casual fans will be aware of, but given that this act piqued the interest of Dana White, this might be something that you’re interested in. The following sweep and knee finish was so swift and clean that it almost defies belief, and now it’ll probably forever be included in highlight reel knockouts from now until the end of time. That’s quite the position to be in.