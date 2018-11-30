5 of the most technical MMA heavyweights in the world

The first thing that comes into the mind of a casual MMA fan when they think of heavyweights is violence. They think about that knockout power that makes every single fight so thrilling and unpredictable, and that’s understandable.

However, there seems to be a failure amongst some corners of the mixed martial arts community to understand that heavyweights can possess technical ability, too.

While some of these selections may leave you feeling pretty confused, we decided to go with stars who are currently proving themselves to be at the top of their very game – regardless of what age they may be. A special mention goes to Frank Mir who is known for being a wizard on the ground, with his two famous arm breaks in the UFC being shining examples of that.

Being known as the Heavyweight Champion of the World tends to mean that you’re the baddest man on the planet but make no mistake about it, there’s much more to these five gentlemen than meets the eye.

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and even that is an understatement. The Olympic wrestler has been able to rise to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship with frightening ease, and when you consider that his only losses in the Octagon came against Jon Jones, you’ll understand why we have such an appreciation for this man.

Phil De Fries

In just two appearances for KSW, Phil De Fries has been able to completely reinvent his own career. With back to back finishes and a world title to go with it, he appears to be moving into his prime with his ground & pound being matched only by his submission ability. KSW is one of the biggest and best promotions in the world, and De Fries is the leader of that movement right now.

Vitaly Minakov

While some may argue that Vitaly Minakov’s unbeaten record doesn’t really prove anything, we still believe that wins over Bigfoot, Tony Johnson, Cheick Kongo and most importantly Alexander Volkov showcase why this man belongs in the UFC. He has many, many tools to play with, and deserves to be given the chance to test himself on an even bigger stage.

Stipe Miocic

Nobody gave Stipe Miocic a chance heading into his fight against Francis Ngannou, but the man himself was always as confident as could be that he’d walk out of Boston with the Heavyweight Championship of the World. He succeeded, reminding fans in the process that he’s so much more than just a power puncher – because he’s also got pretty great wrestling too.

Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem is the living, breathing definition of a mixed martial arts legend. His journey began in the world of kickboxing where he established himself as a force to be reckoned with, and it was clear to see that he was going to be a star. He’s been able to defeat some of the very best in his game, and he’s still out there competing at the very highest level.