5 dominant UFC champions who were finished by challengers

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has played host to some of the finest fighters the world has ever known, and we don’t think that’s an overstatement by any stretch of the imagination. From flyweight all the way up to heavyweight some of the biggest and best have come through the UFC, which is hardly a surprise given that they’re the MMA leader and likely will continue to hold that title for many years to come.

Alas, those same fighters will be the first ones to tell you that nobody is invincible in this sport, and we’ve seen that play out before our very eyes on multiple occasions. That shock factor of seeing your idol or someone you thought was untouchable fall with just one punch is incredibly powerful, and it’s probably one of the reasons why fans have continued to pour in as the years have gone on.

As we’ve noted the guys and girls we’re about to list were all incredible champions, but the fact that we could probably do a whole second list to go alongside this one should tell you all that you need to know.

Stipe Miocic

While three consecutive title defences doesn’t sound like that many when stacked up against Demetrious Johnson’s record, the heavyweight division is a whole different ball game. For that reason Stipe Miocic should forever be remembered as a true great, which is why the world was stunned to see him fall via knockout at the hands of Daniel Cormier back in the summer.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey did more for the sport of mixed martial arts than most, and that just cannot be understated. Unfortunately, she also built up a ‘persona’ of sorts because of that, which is why her loss to Holly Holm in Melbourne was such big news. After such a dominant streak, it was bizarre to see someone standing over her after a fight where Holm wasn’t really troubled at all.

Jose Aldo

From a statistical standpoint, Jose Aldo was one of the greatest champions in the history of the UFC. From a historical standpoint, it’s not an exaggeration to suggest that he’ll probably be remembered for his stunning loss to Conor McGregor more so than anything else. That shouldn’t be the way it is, but sometimes, you just can’t stand in the way of destiny.

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva has always been viewed as one of the pound for pound greats and probably always will be, but he was forced to learn the hard way that taunting your opponent can backfire – with Chris Weidman being the man to teach him that lesson. It marked the dawning of a new era in more ways than one, and Anderson will probably never live it down.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre is the only fighter on this list who managed to avenge his loss in question (although Stipe is campaigning pretty hard for a rematch right now), but the first fight against Matt Serra is what we want to focus on. This is the definition of an underdog victory, and we’d hesitate to say that there will never be another one like it ever again.