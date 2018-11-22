5 times UFC fighters suffered serious injuries in the cage

Mixed martial arts is a brutal sport and you really don’t need us to be the ones who tell you that. From the wrestling to the striking to the jiu-jitsu and beyond, there are so many factors of this game that could leave you flat on your back staring up at the lights.

Of course, actually seeing bones being broken as clear as day isn’t as common as you may think, so when it happens, it tends to stick in your mind quite a bit.

Most of the time it doesn’t matter whether or not it happens on a regional show or at the highest level in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, because one way or another it’s going to be fairly gruesome to watch. Alas, we’ve decided to single out these five entries as each one leads you down a different path in terms of the story that comes from the footage.

That sounds a little bit over the top but it’s true, and trust us when we say that this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the lasting effects that MMA has on those who compete. Again, we don’t need to be the ones to tell you that, but there really is no argument in our book when it comes to the overall quality of the guys and girls who step in that cage every single week.

Chris Weidman vs Anderson Silva

Heading into this fight many fans and pundits were wondering whether or not Chris Weidman would be able to shock the world for a second time by retaining his strap against the legendary Anderson Silva. Those questions were answered emphatically when he checked a leg kick from The Spider, which he’d been preparing for, breaking Anderson’s leg clean into two in the process.

Frank Mir vs Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira

The following is the second instance in which Frank Mir broke an opponent’s arm inside of the Octagon, which should tell you all that you need to know about just how dangerous this man is. Nog, to his credit, refused to tap and wanted to go out on his shield, and the former Heavyweight Champion Mir was only too happy to oblige.

Chael Sonnen vs Jon Jones

While this one may seem like a pure coincidence or accident, any kind of remote pressure from Chael Sonnen would’ve assisted in this happening. Essentially, Jon Jones broke his toe in one of the nastiest visuals you’re likely to see in MMA, and if the fight would have spilled into the next round, then there’s a good chance that The American Gangster would’ve wound up claiming the title.

Shinya Aoki vs Mizuto Hirota

Shinya Aoki has been criticised fairly heavily in the past for not being the greatest of sportsmen, and that was on display once again in the following fight as he broke his opponent’s arm before seemingly taunting him in the immediate aftermath. Some would argue that he’s the king of arm breaks, but that’s not really a title that anyone can be legitimately proud of.

Frank Mir vs Tim Sylvia

When Tim Sylvia’s fight with Frank Mir came to an end he was initially quite adamant that he was able to continue – until he watched the footage back and realised what had happened.

As we’ve alluded to Mir is a bad, bad man, and breaking Tim’s arm in four places is a shining example of that.