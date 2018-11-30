5 times MMA fighters attacked the referee

Mixed martial arts is, by name and definition, an art form. The sport is home to some of the best fighters on the face of the planet, and that’s a powerful incentive to tune in every single week, but as well as that, it’s a sport in which you never really know what’s going to happen next.

Sometimes that can be a good thing, but sometimes, it can fill us with dread.

These five instances represent everything that we’re trying our best to get away from in this crazy game, and while we may be choosing to focus on them, it’s only to highlight what we want to see being eradicated over the course of the next few years. We’re confident in saying not all of these fighters are ‘bad people’, but they certainly made a mistake here and unfortunately, mistakes are far too common in MMA.

The sport is still in its infancy so some would argue this is bound to happen from time to time, but there’s no excuse for a few of these entries and we aren’t just trying to sensationalise things here. Yes, it’s cage fighting, but the fact that these videos exist on the internet should tell you all you need to know about why New York took so long to give MMA the green light.

YouTube is a dangerous platform, folks.

Gilbert Yvel

There’s not much to say about Gilbert Yvel that hasn’t already been said, but there’s definitely an argument to be made that he’s one of the dirtiest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. This footage alone should tell you all that you need to know regarding why he should never be allowed inside a cage again.

Conor McGregor

Regardless of whether or not you think Conor was on something here, that doesn’t excuse the fact that he should never have taken it upon himself to push Marc Goddard. Jumping into the cage was bad enough, but he really damaged his reputation with this action.

Roy Nelson

You can just sense the frustration of Roy Nelson boiling over in this clip as not only does he knockout Bigfoot, but he proceeds to kick Big John McCarthy for failing to stop the fight quickly enough. Given the raised tension of the situation, it’s kind of lucky that things didn’t escalate even further.

Takeo Shiina

Takeo Shiina doesn’t even really deserve to have the time taken to talk about him, but we’re preferring to see this as a public shaming more so than anything else. As you can see this guy is an animal and we mean that is all the wrong ways, given that he took it upon himself to attack the referee after dismantling his opponent. Disgusting stuff.

Joseph Nehm

This one is a bit questionable given the nature of the incident, with Joseph Nehm clearly not being in a fit state to compete or really even stand up. After being knocked out he clearly didn’t even know where he was, which led to him putting the referee in a chokehold. Like many of the other cases, this could’ve gone a lot worse and that’s saying something.