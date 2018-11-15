Former UFC fighter Cody McKenzie was suspended for 4 years by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) after being found guilty of attempting to cheat a drug test.

McKenzie, who fought in the Ultimate Fighter season 12 under George St-Pierre’s banner, possessed a MMA record of 16-11. He had gone 2-7 after getting leaving the UFC in 2013 and was known particulary for possessing an extremely effective guillotine choke.

The offence itself was in conjunction with an event McKenzie was supposed to fight at, the Tuff-N-Uff show, on September 14 in Las Vegas. He was scheduled to fight JD Domengeaux in the main event.

However, the fight ended up being pulled after McKenzie initially refused to comply with a drug test. He then provided a urine sample later on, which the officials deemed to be abnormally hot in temperature. Upon being confronted, McKenzie confessed that it was a substitute urine sample that he had submitted, and that he only didn’t comply initially with their demands as he had recently smoked marijuana.

However, McKenzie wasn’t in attendance during the Nevada Atheltic Commission hearing this past Wednesday, and was slapped with a four year ban for ‘aggravating circumstances’ and ‘disregard for protocol’.

He is also eligible to pay $944.84 in attorney reimbursement fees.