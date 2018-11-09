UFC Denver: A look at a severely underrated card

There are so many cards and promotions in mixed martial arts these days that it can be easy to miss some absolutely fantastic fights that are tucked away on some of the shows that are perceived to be ‘weaker’. While this happens all across the world it’s particularly accurate over in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with this weekend’s event in Denver serving as a prime example.

This event will mark the 25th anniversary of the first ever UFC card dating all the way back to 1993, which also took place in Denver. Some would argue that it isn’t stacked enough to warrant such a moniker when in reality, all it takes is one or two world class match-ups that will leave you eager to tune in on fight night.

From the prelims it feels as if people are sleeping on Ashley Yoder vs Amanda Cooper, and the reason that we bring them up is that they both seem to have received the rough end of the stick in recent months. They’re known for falling victim to Mackenzie Dern when, in reality, they have skills of their own that they’re going to be able to showcase. That’s an exciting prospect, especially given that there’s a chance either woman could be cut with a loss.

When we look at the main card the first standout name is Beneil Dariush, if only due to just how entertaining he has been and continues to be. The 29 year old has been out since March and some would argue that he’s been fairly unremarkable in recent times, but there’s certainly still a place on the roster for him and we can’t wait to see if he can grab this opportunity by the scruff of the neck.

Raquel Pennington vs Germaine de Randamie is going to be thoroughly interesting, as both women are coming off the back of somewhat career defining moments. Raquel was dismantled at the hands of Amanda Nunes earlier this year, whereas de Randamie will forever be known as the champion who was stripped for not wanting to face Cris Cyborg. They have respective points to prove, and they aren’t going to hold back in there on Saturday.

Then we come to the co-main event and the main event itself, and what is there to be said other than ‘wow’. There’s a brand new and fascinating dynamic in the bout between Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Mike Perry, with the veteran vs new kid storyline being met by Cerrone’s recent comments about his former camp. These two are going to slug it out and if you’re looking for a highlight reel fight, you’re almost certainly going to get it with this one.

Finally, in the short notice main event, Korean Zombie will go head to head with the returning Yair Rodriguez – and if that doesn’t excite you, then what will? Both men have a huge, huge point to prove after such long layoffs, especially Yair who has been making all different kinds of headlines in recent months.

So if you were considering giving this one a miss then please re-consider, because you just might find yourself falling back in love with mixed martial arts all over again.