Muay Thai prodigy Andrew Miller enters the big stage

Scottish Muay Thai fighter, Andrew Miller will have the eyes of the Asian martial arts world on him this Friday, as he makes his promotional debut at ONE: Heart of The Lion.

The event takes place in ONE Championship’s home city at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and as usual contains one of their biggest cards of the year, featuring big names such as Bibiano Fernandes, Christian Lee and Giorgio Petrosyan.

And with ONE being in the news so much with various stories in recent weeks, including the signings of former UFC champions Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez who will be in attendance on Friday, the world’s combat sports media will be watching Singapore closely this weekend.

What a way to make your promotional debut for 27-year-old Andrew Miller who now trains as a full-time sponsored fighter on the Fairtex Training Center Muay Thai team in Pattaya, Thailand.

How is training at the legendary institution? “I won’t lie, training at Fairtex is very hard going on the body and mind, but I am around winners which brings a good feel factor to the table so it allows me to keep motivated and learning,” Andrew told Fox Sports Asia exclusively.

He will be opening the main card in a ONE: Super Series (Muay Thai) Bantamweight bout in MMA gloves against Russia’s Alaverdi Ramazanov. The Russian is a late replacement for Thai veteran Yodlekpet T-Ded 99 who Miller was originally slated to face.

In fact, the two opponents are based in the same city, with the Russian representing Venum Muay Thai in Pattaya. Ramazanov recently beat the highly rated Petchmorrakot Wor Sangprapai on points at ONE Championship, so is clearly not someone to be taken lightly.

Miller originally discovered the sport in his hometown of Glasgow. “I got into Muay Thai when a friend back home in Scotland asked me to go up and train at our local Thai boxing gym and then obsession began,” Miller explained.



With a record of 33 wins, 15 losses and 2 draws, Miller made a name for himself on the Thai circuit during a successful run on MX Muay Xtreme, a weekly Friday night Muay Thai show in central Bangkok known for its even matchmaking and use of MMA gloves. 6 wins in 9 fights at MX made Miller one of standout faces of the promotion as he reached their final before a heart-breaking loss.

But Miller will be returning to the spotlight of a far bigger stage this Friday. How does he see the fight going? “I see the fight going one way and my arm getting raised at the end for the win,” Miller continued, “I’m hoping to use my reach, some teeps and jabs, try throwing a few head kicks also.”

“As I know from my experiences in fighting on MX Xtreme, the 4oz MMA gloves will play a huge factor in this fight as everyone knows the smaller the gloves the more damage that can be inflicted.”

With his rare experience in the field of Muay Thai in MMA gloves, Andrew Miller will be hoping to do just that at ONE Championship’s ONE: Heart Of The Lion in Singapore this Friday, November 9th.

