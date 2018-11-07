Special rules for Mayweather-Nasukawa fight revealed

Floyd Mayweather may be fighting in an exhibition fight on December 31st, but it is probably just a boxing bout and it’s not going to affect his record.

It was announced recently that Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0, 27 KOs) would fight the young and undefeated Japanese kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa (27-0 in Kickboxing, 4-0 in MMA) on December 31st in Japan, under the banner of RIZIN Fighting Federation.

However, not many details surrounding the bout have emerged since, leaving it up to pure conjecture as to what rules the fight would take place under.

Boxing Scene, who are usually quite reliable with their inside scoops, have reported that despite all the talk of Floyd potentially agreeing to some form of a mixed rules match-up which would incorporate other disciplines apart from just boxing, that the bout is expected to be a three 3-minute round boxing exhibition.

As such, whether Floyd wins or loses, it wouldn’t reflect either way on his unblemished boxing record.

It is also expected that the bout will not be priced and marketed like Floyd Mayweather pay-per-view events are generally done when he fights under Showtime’s promotion, i.e in the USD 75-100 range. Instead, Showtime doesn’t seem to be involved in this venture, for which the bulk of the promotional onus falls on RIZIN.

It is also rumoured that an online streaming service like ESPN + or DAZN may pick up on the bout and stream it the world over.

(Photo Credit: RIZIN FF)