UFC star Conor McGregor comments on Floyd Mayweather and his RIZIN fight

UFC superstar Conor McGregor pokes fun at Floyd Mayweather and his pending fight in RIZIN against Tenshin Nasukawa.

The American boxer has a 50-0 record and recently revealed he is coming out of retirement to face Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve.

At the moment, details on the fight like the rules have yet to be revealed, but it seems McGregor has vested interest on the coming fight.

On his Instagram account, McGregor throws some verbal jabs towards Mayweather and his opponent, comparing them to a movie at one point.

McGregor once shared the ring with Mayweather when they fought in a boxing competition in August 2017. Then, McGregor was a UFC superstar and Mayweather was also a retired boxer.

The American took advantage of his wealth of experience in the boxing ring as he dominated McGregor en route to a TKO win in the 10th round.