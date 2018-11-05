Tenshin Nasukawa: What you need to know about Floyd Mayweather’s next opponent

It was announced earlier today that Floyd Mayweather will face kickboxer turned MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa. The announcement was made earlier today at a press conference from RIZIN Fight Federation.

The boxing legend will face his 20-year old opponent in a fight that will be under “special rules”. The fight will take place on 31st December 2018 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Nasukawa believes he can become the first man to beat Floyd Mayweather, something he reaffirmed during the press conference:

You might be surprised after hearing this announcement, and honestly speaking I’m a little surprised myself. Nobody has defeated my opponent in the past and I would like to be the man who makes history. My punch can change history and I will show that to you.

Nasukawa’s record

Tenshin Nasukawa was a decorated amateur kickboxer before he turned professional. He had an amateur record of 99-5.

His incredible record only continued after turning professional. By the time he was 18, he already had a 16-0 record as a professional. The Japanese sensation’s kickboxing record stood at 27-0 when he decided to transition to mixed martial arts. His fledgling MMA career has gone off to a flying start with a record of 4-0. He will now be in the biggest fight of his life on 31st December 2018 against Floyd Mayweather.

Nasukawa in action

Take a look at Mayweather’s next opponent in the video below:

He believes there’s life in outer space

Some people believe in intelligent life in outer space and Nasukawa seems to be one of them. In an interview by MixedMartialArts.com, he was asked whether he believed there’s life in outer space. Nasukawa said the following:

There is definitely life outside of Earth for sure. I believe they were here before us.

He started karate at 5 years old

Tenshin Nasukawa’s father wanted his family to do martial arts to benefit from the discipline and focus. Nasukawa started the class at 5-years old alongside his family. He was winning national level competitions by the time he was 16. At 20, he will take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on new year’s ever.

Southpaw



Unlike his opponent, Nasukawa is a southpaw and his punches come with knockout power. He also has a nice left roundhouse kick and uses his speed, picking his strikes. Some southpaws have given Mayweather trouble in the past and with him outside of his comfort zone, Nasukawa definitely has a good chance of being another.

(Photo Credit: RIZIN FF)