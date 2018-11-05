Floyd Mayweather announces return from retirement; fight set for New Year’s Eve

Floyd Mayweather, who has been out of action since his victory over Conor McGregor has revealed that he will return to fight on New Year’s Eve.

The American boxer was touted to return to action in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomegov but has since shut down any rumours, by announcing a fight against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. The fight is set to take place on December 31, in Nasukawa’s home nation- Japan.

Mayweather recently signed an agreement with Mixed Martial Arts promotions company RIZIN Fighting Federation and will go up against 20-year-old Nasukawa in his first engagement.

The undefeated boxer even stated his reasons for choosing to return, in a press conference.

🇺🇸 @FloydMayweather vs.

🇯🇵 @TeppenTenshin 📅 Monday, 31st December 🏟 Saitama Super Arena, Japan 🥊 RIZIN Fight Federation 😳 This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/EVG9z4O3Sw — SPORF (@Sporf) November 5, 2018

“I wanted to do something different. I wanted to display my skills outside the US and be in a special fight,” he said.

“I spoke with my team and with RIZIN and we put it together.

“I have fought in the US for all 50 of my fights. As a professional, I haven’t had a chance to go outside the US to display my skills and to display my talent for the world.

“I look forward to giving you guys entertainment come December 31, but my relationship with RIZIN, it doesn’t stop just here. I look forward to taking this worldwide,” revealed the Boxer.