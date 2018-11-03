5 Awesome moves WWE Superstars don’t use anymore

WWE Superstars are some of the best athletes in the world and they showcase their ability week in, week out. Over the years, Superstars often have to change up their move-sets to keep things fresh.

On other occasions, WWE sometimes bans a certain move as they did with Seth Rollins and the Curbstomp. Let’s revisit some incredible finishing moves WWE Superstars don’t use anymore.

Samoa Joe – Muscle Buster

The Muscle Buster is devastating looking maneuver and Samoa Joe used it during his entire run in NXT. However, an unfortunate accident with Tyson Kidd on a dark match before RAW saw Kidd’s career ended after a Muscle Buster.

Since Joe, debut on the main roster he hasn’t brought out the Muscle Buster even once despite teasing it a couple of times. He has used the Coquina Clutch and Uranage Slam to finish matches instead.

Nikki Bella – Bella Buster

Nikki Bella currently uses the Rack Attack 2.0 as her finisher. It’s an updated version of the Rack Attack, which she had to change up after her neck injury.

When Nikki started her career in WWE, the finisher she used was the Bella Buster, her version of a sitting facebuster.

Randy Orton – Ozone

The Ozone is an incredibly awkward move as it is but even worse, it’s a move that didn’t suit Randy Orton at all.

Orton debuted the RKO in 2003 and since then it’s gone onto become one of the most popular finish moves in the WWE. Orton’s ability to seemingly hit the move ‘out of nowhere’ has helped cement the RKO’s popularity.

AJ Styles – Hollow Point

AJ Styles is legitimately one of the best professional wrestlers in the world today. Styles has had an incredible run in the WWE so far and his second run as WWE Champion and as of writing this, has been champion for nearly a year.

Styles currently uses the Phenomenal Forearm and the Styles Clash as his finishers. Another incredible move that Styles used earlier on in his career was the Hollow Point which was Styles’ version of a reverse Tombstone Piledriver.

Brock Lesnar – Brock Lock

Brock Lesnar is an incredible athlete but he doesn’t showcase nearly as much of it nowadays as he did earlier on in his career. Amongst Brock’s move-set back then was the Brock Lock. Brock literally hoisted his opponent and had then dangling by the knee in an awesome show of power.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)