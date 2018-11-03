Brock Lesnar won the vacant WWE Universal Championship last night at WWE Crown Jewel after a 3-minute match against Braun Strowman. Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin struck Strowman with the title belt before the match even began and it was all Lesnar after that. With Lesnar set to return to the UFC in 2019, the talk now shifts to Lesnar’s future in the WWE.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar has signed with WWE to make at least 2 more appearances. Lesnar is slated to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series.

Lesnar entered the USADA testing pool on July 3rd ahead of his UFC return which means he can make his return to the Octagon after January 2019.

(Photo Credits: WWE.com)