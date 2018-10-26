Ben Askren lights up Twitter amidst potential move to UFC

Ben Askren has been active in social media as he continues to call out UFC welterweights while talks of him finally completing his arrival via trade with former champion Demetrious Johnson continues to rise.

Monumental news in the mixed martial arts world continues to link ONE Championship and the UFC in a possible trade as Askren and Johnson might be switching places soon.

Not one to shy away from the spotlight, Askren has thrown shots at various UFC fighters as he threatens to bring them to “Funky Town.”

One of his targets is Jorge “Game Bred” Masvidal and Askren threw out a scathing tweet:

@GamebredFighter you used to say a lot of shit. Now reality gonna bite you in the ass and your twitter fingers got fired. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Also within his crosshairs was the 17-1 Brit Darren Till.

Hey @darrentill2 you feel like going on a losing streak? — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Some UFC fighters looked to react to Askren’s tweets, with Alan Jouban going in on the action. However, Askren was not shy to take on all challengers.

Alan being humbled in front of millions isn’t something fake tough like happening to them. You’re 1-2 in your last 3, go back to modeling. https://t.co/eNwKBAZBC8 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018



However, with so much hostility, there were some who chose the more professional approach, praising Askren on what he brings on the table. Michael Chiesa did so and got a quick reply from Askren.



While the final decision has yet to arrive, Askren to the UFC seems like a mouthwatering affair.