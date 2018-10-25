5 possible trades for the UFC

With news leaking of the Demetrious Johnson/Ben Askren trade between the UFC and ONE Championship, you could argue that mixed martial arts will never be the same – or, at the very least, that the landscape of the sport is changing.

Whatever the case may be it has opened up the door for a sea of other possible dream trades, and while a handful of these may not seem all too intriguing, they’re worth taking into consideration.

Some are more likely than others but all offer up some exciting future fights, and at the end of the day, that’s what we’re all here to see.

Mark Hunt (UFC) for Fedor Emelianenko (Bellator)

It’s pretty simple: you’ve got two absolute warriors of the game that are in the midst of their final few years in the sport. So why not have some fun? After the Heavyweight Grand Prix finishes Fedor can finally have a one off fight (or more) in the UFC, and Mark Hunt can headline a big Bellator card before calling it a day.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (UFC) for Angela Lee (ONE)

While this move would likely require Angela Lee to move up a weight class, that seems like a small price to pay for a potential megastar. Angela is still young enough to the point where it’s realistic to believe she can become one of the best of all time, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz could easily become a superstar over in ONE Championship.

Tyron Woodley (UFC) for Rory MacDonald (Bellator)

Tyron Woodley has always had a questionable relationship with the UFC, and the man himself has admitted that he has other ventures outside of MMA that would interest him. Rory MacDonald, on the other hand, feels like he’s destined to return to the UFC one day, and if it coincides with Woodley being able to connect with his old pal Scott Coker then that feels like a win for everyone.

Jan Blachowicz (UFC) for Tomasz Narkun (KSW)

It may seem ridiculous to suggest that the UFC should give up Jan Blachowicz while he’s on a four fight win streak, but if it leads to Tomasz Narkun coming in as his replacement, then we’re all for it. The guy is agile, determined and is seven years younger than Blachowicz, who can have one final run with the promotion that gave him a chance in KSW.

Robbie Lawler (UFC) for Ray Cooper III (PFL)

This one does admittedly seem quite ridiculous, but hear us out. Ray Cooper III has proved himself to be a legitimate force to be reckoned with over in PFL, and on December 31st, he’ll fight for $1 million. Robbie Lawler, on the other hand, had a poor outing against Rafael dos Anjos in his last fight and seems to be in the final stages of his career – so why not head off for one (potentially) last big payday?