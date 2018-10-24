5 future UFC stars from Asia

The diversity of the Ultimate Fighting Championship has allowed for fighters from every corner of the globe to descend on the promotion and make some noise. Of course, the true success stories have been littered around a variety of different nations, with one criminally underappreciated region being Asia.

There has been a sea of great mixed martial artists to come out of the continent, and it’s about time that we see more of them taking their rightful place on the world stage in the UFC. Some of them will take longer to get there than others, but eventually, it feels like they’re destined to reach the top of the mountain.

The Korean Zombie

Chan Sung Jung had a Fight of the Year contender against Dustin Poirier which he won, he has five performance bonuses in the UFC, and he’s fought Jose Aldo for the Featherweight Championship. Oh, and he took three & a half years off due to mandatory military service before knocking out Dennis Bermudez in his return fight. This guy is legit, and his fight against Frankie Edgar next month is going to be tremendous.

Angela Lee

Angela Lee is young, strong and extremely marketable, and ONE Championship has done a great job of portraying her in that light. The move from ONE to the UFC would have to be handled extremely carefully in order to ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible, but it’d be more than worth it as Lee has star potential from top to bottom.

Stephen Loman

Stephen Loman may be quiet and tough to read, but once you put him inside that cage, he turns into an animal. He has forever been labelled as the underdog before proving why he’s worth so much more than that, and it legitimately feels like we’ve only scratched the surface of what he can do. Keep an eye on this kid, because his rise may be quicker than you think.

Li Jingliang

Li Jingliang has more charisma in his little finger than most Asian MMA fighters do in their entire body, and that’s before we’ve even touched on his power inside of the Octagon. He has a great physique, he’s gritty, and he’s already got a 7-3 record in the UFC. With one more big breakout win, he could be on his way to becoming a ranked name in the stacked welterweight division.

Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi

While he may not be the most explosive of individuals, it’s the range of techniques that the Jordanian Lion possesses that intrigues us so much. He’s young, hungry and still has a lot to learn in this game, and by the time he turns 27 or so he should be more than ready to make the step up to the big leagues.