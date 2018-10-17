White denies Khabib turned down $15m for McGregor rematch

A claim Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to fight Tony Ferguson and retire rather than a rematch with Conor McGregor was refuted by Dana White.

UFC president Dana White has denied a report that Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down a $15million offer for a rematch with Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via submission in the fourth round at UFC 229 to retain his lightweight title, but the event quickly descended into chaos.

The Russian leapt out of the cage and sparked a brawl in the crowd, while his defeated opponent was involved in a scuffle after two individuals climbed into the octagon.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which is set to discuss further penalties and whether to withhold the former’s purse or not on October 24.

As rumours over their next moves rumble on, White emphatically dismissed a claim that Nurmagomedov wanted to fight Tony Ferguson and then retire.

Alongside images of the three fighters and details of the undefeated lightweight champion’s supposed plan, the UFC chief wrote on Instagram: “This story is Number 1 BULLS*** .”