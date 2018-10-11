UFC 230: The good news & the bad news

For months now one of the biggest questions amongst mixed martial arts fans has been what will be the main event of UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden. The third instalment of the MSG series has a fantastic undercard, but for the longest time, it seemed as if there wasn’t going to be any kind of championship fight on the night – and after six title showdowns over the course of the last two years, that would’ve been a little bit disappointing.

Alas, company man and two-weight world champion Daniel Cormier has come to the UFC’s aid once again by agreeing to fight Derrick Lewis on just three weeks notice. It’s a bout that makes sense in terms of Lewis’ rise to the top of the division, but at the same time, there are some question marks surrounding the whole thing. After all, The Black Beast himself stated that he doesn’t have the cardio to get in there with DC just yet, and he took a lot of damage in the fight against Alexander Volkov which occurred less than a week ago.

Cormier, on the other hand, still seems to have a few lingering injuries, although if you’re able to put all of that to one side, it’s hard not to be happy with this as a main event. You’ve got two of the biggest and best personalities and fighters in the heavyweight division going at it, and they’ll almost certainly put on one hell of a show in New York.

Unfortunately, the MMA gods have a tendency to rip the beating heart out of us when we least expect it – and they’ve done so again with Dustin Poirier pulling out of his scheduled fight with Nate Diaz. For a long time, this was viewed as the people’s main event, with there even being a suggestion that a 165-pound division would be created in order to make it five rounds long. Either way, we’ll have to wait and see whether or not it ever comes to fruition, but there’s no denying that this will seriously affect the card as a whole.

NYC, we have your MAIN EVENT! The HW strap is on the line as 🏆🏆 @DC_MMA faces off against @TheBeast_UFC at #UFC230. pic.twitter.com/Ltvka3j4H6 — UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2018

Beyond the obvious, though, it’s worth noting just how frequent this is becoming. In 2018 alone we’ve seen the collapse of so many different cards and big fights for a variety of different reasons, and it doesn’t appear as if it’s going to slow down as we prepare to head into 2019. From weight cut problems to injuries to the UFC shifting different fights around, you’ve got to wonder how this is going to affect the sport moving forward.

Do training sessions need to be less strenuous? Do more divisions need to be created in order to facilitate more reasonable weight cuts? These are queries we certainly wouldn’t have had a few years ago, but this is the direction mixed martial arts is heading in and we need to prepare ourselves for that reality.