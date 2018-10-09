Conor McGregor’s final 5 fights with UFC

It’s not about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It sounds cliché but it’s true, and as such, we need to take a minute to think about what’s next for the man who was humiliated on Saturday night – Conor McGregor. The Irishman failed to overcome the challenge of defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov, but as he noted on Twitter earlier today, the war has just begun.

Conor signed a six fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship prior to this contest, and while some people don’t believe that he’ll fight five more times before retiring, we’re choosing to look on the positive side of things. Sure, it might be unlikely, but this is a man who has all the money in the world and still wants to step foot inside the Octagon. It’s difficult not to respect that, and we want to look into what could be next for “The Notorious One.”

Nate Diaz

Regardless of whether or not Nate wins against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230, it seems like the third installment of the trilogy will be what’s next for both men. It’d do huge numbers on pay per view, it’s a winnable fight for both guys, and it’s the kind of blockbuster feud that the UFC needs to capitalise on before it’s too late.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib may have manhandled Conor for three out of the four rounds in their fight on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to book the rematch. Personally, we aren’t interested in seeing it go down for a long time, but that post-fight brawl only would’ve increased Dana White’s desire to see these two sell millions on pay per view once again.

Tony Ferguson

At this point in our fantasy booking, it doesn’t really matter if Conor can defeat Khabib in the rematch – because all signs point towards a showdown with Tony Ferguson that we’ve been dying to see for well over a year now. “El Cucuy” is one of the most fascinating fighters in the UFC, and in turn, Conor is one of the biggest personalities in the sport.

Max Holloway

The tale of the king returning to claim his throne has already been told during the Khabib bout, but in this instance, Conor going back down to featherweight could offer up some thoroughly entertaining possibilities. Conor and Max have fought before but that was a long time ago, and both men have improved a great deal since then. Hell, you could even do this at lightweight and we’d be okay with it.

Georges St-Pierre

This is a super fight in more ways than one, and while it may not seem like something that’s even all too logical, it could be the perfect storm for a double retirement between two of the sport’s all-time greats. Conor will always be known as the first consecutive two weight world champion, whereas Georges is arguably the greatest of all time. Sign us up.