5 instances of MMA fights going outside the cage

It’s the Monday after UFC 229, and predictably, the world is still talking about what happened in the immediate aftermath of the main event. While some may think that it was intriguing or made the rivalry even more intense, we happen to believe that it was unbelievably embarrassing and was really damaging to the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Still, people are going to talk about it one way or the other, so we may as well try and shine a light on it – if only so we can try and deter it from happening again.

Of course, we don’t have the power to do so, but maybe, just maybe, we can look at the negatives here and figure out how we can grow from this as things move forward. There’s no off-season in this sport, and as such things will persist, but the less we hear about these incidents happening from this point on the better.

Khabib Snaps

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeating Conor McGregor should have been the big story coming out of Las Vegas on Saturday night, but because of the Russian’s inability to let things go, it wasn’t. We’ve all seen it and we’ve all heard about it, and it’s not going to go away for a long, long time.

The PFL Incident

Nobody should ever be shocked to see Ali Abdelaziz in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons, but that’s another story for another day. In this clip, Ali and Kamaru Usman found themselves in the middle of a brawl at a PFL show. Unsurprisingly it seems as if Usman got the upper hand, although this is hardly a good look for the UFC and, yes, MMA as a whole.

Sonnen vs Wanderlei

Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen have never liked each other, but that feud should never have given Wanderlei the right to try and attack The Bad Guy during their season coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter. While Sonnen may have initially been viewed as the villain, the tables almost certainly turned courtesy of this act.

Cody Stands Up For His Team

Now this one is pretty amusing to look back on. At the time this was recorded, Cody Garbrandt, TJ Dillashaw and Urijah Faber were all pretty tight courtesy of Team Alpha Male. Alas, that all went downhill pretty quickly, but at the time Cody Garbrandt felt the need to defend both Faber and Dillashaw against the Irishman.

Jones vs Cormier

Jon Jones’ fall from grace was a dramatic one, and in some ways, it’s still going on to this day. One of the first signs that we saw in terms of him falling down the ladder came during a face-off confrontation at a press conference. If people didn’t realise that this was personal beforehand, they certainly knew it after.