The heart of Pride lives in KSW

If you’re going to talk about the history of mixed martial arts, then you can’t just go straight to the Ultimate Fighting Championship – because, in short, that would be a sin. While the UFC is the biggest juggernaut behind the sport that we know and love today, there are several other influential promotions across the last few decades that helped to carve the path towards greatness that many knew MMA was destined for.

Pride Fighting Championships is arguably the best example of that, with it being the main entry into the sport for many fans who are still watching to this day. From the brutal knockouts to the larger than life figures that competed in Pride, it felt more like a brotherhood than a promotion and that’s not something you get to see every day. They played host to so many future UFC stars and champions that it’d be foolish of us to list them, because we’d be bound to miss out some of the unsung heroes from down the years.

To this day Pride still maintains the world record for the highest attendance for an MMA show at 67,450 which was set at the Tokyo Dome back in 2003. However, while they may have ceased operations back in 2007, it feels like their spiritual successor came in the form of an unlikely source – Polish promotion Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki, aka the owners of the second biggest MMA crowd in the sport’s history.

KSW was formed way back in 2004 by Martin Lewandowski and Maciej Kawulski, and from the word go they seemed to possess a certain ‘vision’ for what they wanted to create both in Poland and around the world. Instead of just putting on great MMA fights every few months, they’ve built a format that allows them to make their events feel ten or even twenty times bigger than most alternatives that can be found outside of the UFC.

Sure, you could suggest that there’s a bit of a carnival atmosphere due to the nature of some stars that have crossed over from the entertainment world into MMA, but are you trying to tell us that you aren’t interested in tuning in to see how they fare? KSW knows how to lure both great physical talent and big names to their shows, which almost always leads to a thoroughly entertaining final product.

Everything they do feels special, and that all begins with the marketing and promotion of their events. They only put on a handful of shows every year so that they don’t risk over-saturation, they create fantastic video packages for every single major fight on the card, and the Grand Opening at the beginning of every show speaks for itself.

There’s a reason why they were able to draw more than 58,000 fans at KSW 39 last year, and there’s a reason why they’re growing in popularity with each and every passing day: it’s because they’re hungry. They’re hungry for success and they’re hungry to provide fans with something different, which is an element of the game that’s sorely missing in the wider spectrum of mixed martial arts right now.

All you need for proof is this weekend’s KSW 45 card in London, England. They’ve got the return of Olympic hero Damian Janikowski as well as Karol Bedorf challenging Phil De Fries for the Heavyweight Championship, and those two fights alone don’t even scratch the surface of everything else that’s on offer. Erko Jun, known for being a popular Instagram model, will face the beast that is Polish rapper Popek Monster, and we’ll also see a masterclass in martial arts excellence when Roberto Soldic attempts to win back the Welterweight Championship from Dricus Du Plessis.

KSW is something special and nobody can convince us otherwise, and if you’re smart, you’ll jump on the hype train now in time for the show this Saturday.

Enjoy the ride.