Asia is still an emerging market for mixed martial arts (MMA). But that might be about to change with Brave Combat Federation that has its roots in the small island nation of Bahrain.

MMA is often viewed as a very niche sport, and in some instances, it isn’t even considered a sport at all. That’s not the most ridiculous thing we’ve ever heard, given the old-school gladiator nature of throwing two humans in a cage to battle it out.

Alas, as the years have gone by, MMA has developed to the point where the leading promotion, the UFC, was sold for more than $4 billion. It doesn’t matter how much of a sceptic you are, because that’s a fairly impressive figure no matter how many different ways you try and analyse it.

As such, we’ve seen a surge in different franchises from every corner of the world with every single one possessing the same goal – domination. From Bellator and Invicta to Combate Americas and KSW, the market is full to the brim with fantastic viewing options for casuals and hardcores alike.

Of course, one of the main regions when it comes to nurturing top talent is in Asia, which is a market that is only really just starting to be utilised. Rizin and ONE Championship have been putting together entertaining cards as of late, but beyond that, there’s one name that is starting to make some noise above all others: Brave Combat Federation.

The largest MMA event in Asia will be held from the 11th to the 18th of November in The Kingdom of Bahrain, BRAVE International Combat Week. Brave ICW 2018 will feature the 2018 IMMAF World Championship and the biggest Brave CF card of the year!

Be ready! #BICW2018 #BraveCF18 pic.twitter.com/2IrugtE2zR — BRAVE CF (@bravemmaf) October 2, 2018

Despite only being in existence for just over two years, Brave CF appears to be making waves in all the right ways both in Asia and overseas. They originate in Bahrain with a significant influence from founder Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, which is a name that may be familiar to some as he belongs to the Bahraini royal family.

Possessing that kind of backing automatically gives you a unique trait that few others in this game have, and even at this early stage, they certainly appear to know how to market themselves. We were present at their debut event in Belfast recently, and while there is still plenty of room for them to grow, the overwhelming feeling upon leaving the arena was “this could be something special”.

They know the kind of talent that will draw people in, with the likes of Darren Till and Conor McGregor assisting their fighters during the aforementioned Belfast event. On top of that, they’re clearly eager to push homegrown talent, with Stephen Loman serving as one of the poster boys of the promotion.

Oh, and if you aren’t aware of his work, then perhaps the following video will open your eyes to his potential – and yes, he does draw more than 100,000 views which is a huge indication of his reach.

Brave’s aim of taking over the game will see them put on events in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in the not so distant future, with Colombia, Morocco and Abu Dhabi (UAE) already getting the chance to experience the excitement of a Brave card.

We aren’t delusional and we can appreciate that it’s going to take a long time for Brave to ascend to the heights that the UFC has reached, but we can say with some confidence that they’re on their way to the top.