Oliynyk wins battle of veterans

Oleksiy Oliynyk came out on top in his heavyweight showdown with fellow-veteran Mark Hunt at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Moscow, the UFC’s first-ever event in Russia.

A rear-naked choke submission earned “The Boa Constrictor” his victory after four minutes, 26 seconds of the first round.

Hunt had made a good start, catching his 41 year-old opponent with a number of leg kicks, which the Ukrainian-Russian later admitted had made an impact.

“I totally felt it,” Oliynyk said. “Probably three or four more of these and it probably would have affected the outcome.”

However, he caught Hunt with a punch that wobbled the New Zealander, dropped him and then wasted little time in getting to work on the ground, securing the choke and forcing the the 44 year-old to tap.

It was Hunt’s first submission loss since his UFC debut in 2010.

Oliynyk earned his 57th win and 47th by submission, improving to 57-11-1, while Hunt fell to 13-13-1, having lost two straight and three of his past four.