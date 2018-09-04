Full Metal Dojo returns with ‘Big Trouble in Little Bangkok’ show

Thailand’s professional MMA promotion, Full Metal Dojo, will return on November 3 with their FMD16: Big Trouble in Little Bangkok show.

The event will be held in a yet-to-be-announced venue in Full Metal Dojo’s (FMD) hometown of Bangkok, and will be a Halloween themed event named after the 1986 Kurt Russell martial arts caper movie, Big Trouble in Little China. The movie is set in the underworld of San Francisco’s Chinatown, featuring wise-cracking heroes, Chinese street gangs and magical kung fu ghosts.

But where has FMD been all year, you may be wondering?

Other than numerous fights from the archives being posted on their FMD Facebook and FMD YouTube Channels, little has been heard from the promotion. However, that does not mean that Kingdom Co., the group behind FMD, have been quiet in the MMA scene this year. Far from it.

For one, they have been working with FOX Sports Asia on a whole host of combat sports-related videos and written content for their digital platforms, including the FOX Sports Asia Facebook page.

This includes the popular Eat, Pray, Fight series which features combat sports events, personalities and travel across Asia, as well as the Live from Bangkok MMA and combat sports webcast hosted by Kingdom President Jon Nutt.

Kingdom have also been busy lending their expertise in MMA event production and marketing to various events in Thailand that they have been co-producing, co-marketing and consulting on this year. These include:

Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand’s Muay Thai & MMA Smoker events, which gives a chance for young fighters to get experience in amateur Muay Thai & MMA fights at one of the world’s top combat sports gyms, which expanded from Muay Thai into MMA and BJJ.

The OneShin Cup and Ignite Warrior Championship, made by the Thailand Mixed Martial Arts Federation and JSL Global Media Studio, which have been promoting Thai amateur MMA in professionally televised TV studio shows this year.

Tiger Muay Thai Gym in Phuket, Thailand’s monthly BBQ Beatdown events which give up-and-coming fighters based in Phuket an opportunity to get some fight experience.

Trinity at Ambassador Hotel Fight Night in Bangkok, which puts on a mixture of boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA fights for aspiring fighters in downtown Bangkok.

Jon Nutt has also been travelling around Asia and Europe with various Muay Thai promotions, commentating for Buakaw Benchamek’s promotion All Star Fight, China’s Kunlun Fight and the Best of Siam at the legendary Rajadamnoen Stadium in Bangkok.

And finally, acclaimed American cinematographer, Cameron Duncan, who recently shot the YouTube Originals Karate Kid reboot, Cobra Kai, flew a crew to Thailand recently to shoot a documentary about Jon Nutt and Kingdom Co. in Bangkok and Phuket. Keep your eyes peeled for more news on that.

So Kingdom Co. have been very busy with various projects over the last year, but came to realise that it was now time for another instalment of FMD, returning on Saturday, November 3 at FMD16: Big Trouble in Little Bangkok.

FMD16 will be broadcast live to the world on the FOX Sports Asia Facebook page and FMD Facebook page on November 3, featuring live all-star commentary from Alan Wong, host of Asia’s Got Talent and Brad Robinson, MMA fighter and owner of Ritual Gym. And as ever, the broadcast will be hosted by Jon Nutt, founder of FMD.

A welterweight bout has already been confirmed for the card between American, Javier Trujillo “Honey Badger” (3-1) from Elite Training Center, Bangkok, and New Zealander Daniel Kerr “Kiwi” (2-3) from Bangkok Fightlab, Bangkok.

This fight is being dubbed the ‘Battle of Bangkok’ as two welterweights from Bangkok’s two top MMA gyms go head to head. Javier Trujillo is an FMD fan favourite with all four of his pro fights taking place in the FMD cage. He will be taking on Daniel Kerr who was last seen fighting in Bangkok at Dare Fight Sports back in 2012.

However Kerr comes with a large Muay Thai background, having fought the great John Wayne Parr in 2015. But will he be ready to take on ‘The Honey Bader’?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports Asia and FMD for more big fight announcements soon for FMD16: Big Trouble in Little Bangkok.