King of Lethwei Dave Leduc retains Golden Belt

Dave Leduc speaks exclusively to FOX Sports Asia after defending Lethwei’s Golden Belt for the fourth time in spectacular fashion at Myanmar Lethwei World Championship 3.

Leduc took on Thailand’s Diesellek, a former Rajadamnern Stadium Champion with greater Muay Thai experience than the Canadian, but making his debut under Lethwei rules.

The Thai was unable to get into the fight, with Leduc using his long legs and range advantage to keep Dieselek at bay. Two minutes into the fight, Leduc feinted, closing the distance and delivered a trademark downwards elbow on Diesellek, knocking him out.

The Thai fighter was out cold for around 30 seconds, but due to the two-minute time-out recovery break that a fighter is allowed once per fight, he recovered enough to rejoin the fight, where he was swiftly finished off with a Leduc knee in a crushing victory for the reigning champion.

Leduc, who said having his Sifu Patrick Marcil from Canada in his corner for the first time in Myanmar “made him a different animal”, raised the flag of Myanmar and performed a traditional victory dance to the rapturous crowd in Yangon’s Theinphyu Lethwei Stadium who have taken Leduc to their hearts.

Myanmar Lethwei World Championship’s openweight belt is the highest prize in Myanmar’s national sport of Lethwei, which is similar to Muay Thai.

But in Lethwei, fights are fought bare-knuckled and includes the use of headbutts, the two-minute recovery time-out per fighter per fight and no judges – meaning fights going the distance of five three-minutes rounds are always a draw. Check out our event preview for more background.

Elsewhere on the card, the man Leduc beat to win the Golden Belt in 2016, Myanmar star Tun Tun Min, was held by a resilient display from his opponent, Daryl Lokuku from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who survived a huge last-minute headbutt from the former champion to hold on for a draw in their 80kg bout.

Tun Tun Min headbutt at the end on round 5. Lokuku got up and it ended in a draw. So close. pic.twitter.com/zfxzaI7ens — inxxane (@inxxane) August 19, 2018

Outside of Myanmar, the country that has most embraced Lethwei is Japan. As well as Japan-based Daryl Lokuku, there were two Japanese fighters on the card, and Japan will be hosting a major Lethwei event, Lethwei in Japan 9 KODO in Tokyo on September 13.

However, Japan’s Yuta “Cat” Hamamoto was beaten by Myanmar’s Ye Thway Ni by TKO due to a cut in round five.

Elsewhere all the other fights on the card ended in extremely hard-fought draws after five rounds: in the women’s fight Myanmar’s Voronika vs Belarus’ Elena Mishchuk, Myanamr’s Shwe Yar Man vs Japan’s Tokeshi Kohei, Myanmar’s Phyan Thway vs Myanmar’s Saw Gaw Mu Do, and Myanmar’s Tun Lwin Moe vs Thailand’s Keerati Sririttidet.

Before the event, there was talk of the winner of the Tun Tun Min and Daryl Lokuku bout taking on Dave Leduc next, but their draw left that question hanging. I asked Dave about his next opponent, and if a trilogy match against Tun Tun Min after a draw and his win in their first two bouts interested him.

“I feel like I am Burmese and I don’t want to fight my own people. I prefer fighting foreign fighters to show the true power of Lethwei and because I believe Lethwei is more effective than other martial arts and is the king of striking sports,” Dave responded, opening the gates to potential opponents from around the world who may wish to take on the King of Lethwei.

How does it feel to be the international face of Lethwei at a time when the sport and the nation of Myanmar are becoming better known to the world?

“It feels good. I’m pretty proud,” Leduc told me.

“But I don’t take this position lightly. I want to pave the way for younger fighters to get into the sport more easily than I did. It’s exciting to know that new fighters will be able to get into Lethwei more easily in the future. It’s not about making Lethwei more acceptable, but it’s important to make it better known, and for fighters with that aggressive gene to be able find it.”

And lastly, compared to the eight-limbed approach of Muay Thai, how does the addition of headbutts change the nature of the fight?

“The headbutt makes the Lethwei clinch very fluid,” Dave explained.

“In Muay Thai there are elbows, knees and sweeps in the clinch. But in Lethwei you might see an elbow-headbutt-elbow combo, and it never stops until the guy is on the ground. Historically, the Thai champions are usually stopped by headbutts when they crossover into Lethwei. They don’t know the ninth limb. It’s very hard to adapt to if you don’t know it. The Burmese fighters are stronger and have a higher pain threshold. It’s not about looking beautiful. It’s about inflicting maximum damage with your fists and head.”