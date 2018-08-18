Saemapetch and Kompetchlek Fairtex take on Australia at Rebellion Muay Thai XX

Two of Thailand’s finest fighters will be representing their country at Rebellion Muay Thai XX in Melbourne, Australia this Saturday, August 18.

Saemapetch and Kompetchlek Fairtex both fight out of the renowned Fairtex Gym in Pattaya, Thailand, the official gym of the world famous Fairtex Muay Thai & MMA equipment and apparel brand.

Saemapetch Fairtex was ranked the number 2 super-lightweight by WBC Muay Thai in June. Earlier this year the man nicknamed ‘Robocop’ won the Muay Thai Grand Prix World Title in London with a stunning elbow knockout of Charlie Peters. Following that he had another impressive win in his debut at the One Championship’s Super Series in Guangzhou, China. He will take on Australia’s highly-rated Jordan Godtfredsen in the co-main event of Rebellion Muay Thai XX.

The 23-year-old from Chiang Mai, Thailand has been training at Fairtex for 2 years. “I’m excited about the fight,” he said. “I will have to try my hardest to bring the win to Fairtex. In the future, I want to keep fighting and be the champion for many different promotions.”

Former Rajadamnern Stadium Champion and WBC World champion Kompetchlek Fairtex is famed for his height and feared for his deadly knee and elbow attacks that his usual range advantage give him. He will take on another Australian, David Pennimpede, who returns to Rebellion after a crushing elbow knockout win in his debut.

The event’s headliner sees Toby Smith takes on Jakub Benko for the Super Middleweight Title. Australian Muay Thai expert Mike Gilligan told us, “I think Rebellion is one of the best events these days to showcase Australia’s elite young fighters. Toby Smith is the best Australian Muay Thai fighter I’ve seen in over 20 years. He’s usually an aggressive, walk up fighter but Slovakian Jakob Benko towers over him, is tough as nails, and won’t give him an inch. It’s their second fight. In the first one they really went at it toe-to-toe, but I think Toby won that one because his work rate was higher.”