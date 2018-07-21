Ignite Warrior Championship set for stunning finale

The inaugural Ignite Warrior Championship is set to crown four winners on Sunday in Thailand’s biggest televised MMA tournament.

After three rounds of monthly heats which saw the four fighters in four weight divisions all fight one another in their respective divisions, the two top fighters in each division will fight again in Sunday’s Grand Final.

The champion of each division will win 100,000 baht prize money as well as a chance to be part of the Thai Mixed Martial Arts Federation (TMMAF) athletes team to participate in the IMMAF Asian Open 2018 – Asia’s largest amateur MMA tournament, hosted this September in China by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF).

This will mark Thailand’s first time participating in an IMMAF Open.

Ignite Warrior Championship was founded by TMMAF President Plai Jitinat as a chance for aspiring Thai martial artists to get more fights and exposure, and find the best young talent to join the Thai National Team. Among the VIP guests at the event will be the President of IMMAF, Mr Kerrith Brown, who is flying in specially from London.

As ever, the teams of fighters will be mentored by a dream team of Thai combats sports superstars: Thailand’s first ever MMA World Champion Ramba Somdet, Muay Thai TV host and Khongsittha gym owner Matthew Deane, ONE Championship star Rika Ishige, standing in for Shannon Wiratchai on Team OneShin, and former Team Alpha Male striking coach Master Thong.

After a thrilling third and final round of heats last month, the finalists were determined to be:

• Bantamweight Final: Rungrot Posi, #TeamOneShin (Bangkok Fight Lab / Tiger Muay Thai)

VS Thitiwat Rataniteetanayod, #Team Ramba (Fairtex Training Center).

• Women’s Strawweight Final: Natchakamon Chanthasri, #TeamMasterThong (Jaroonsak Muay Thai / EMAC)

VS Prapassorn Thunyawanich, #TeamOneShin (Bangkok Fight Lab / EMAC).

• Featherweight Final: Prach Buapa, #Team Matthew (Cheek Thai Boxing)

VS Narupon Plodpai, #TeamRamba (Fairtex Training Center).

• Lightweight Final: Chayanon Potijean, #TeamMatthew (Cheek Thai Boxing)

VS Thitipant Totermkitchai, #TeamRamba (Fifty Fight Club).

Having won all three fights in their heats, Rungrot Posi, Natchakamon Chanthasri, Prach Buapa and Chayanon Potijean will go into the final as favourites, but this is the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA), where anything can happen.

The final round of the tournament will use 3 X 3-minute rounds, with a rule set modified from IMMAF World Championship and Global Rules Set judging system and the battle will be fought in an eight-sided cage in Bangkok.

In addition to the four televised championship fights, the event will also feature two super fights which will be streamed in Thailand.

One will feature Sanpetch Kunakorn, the son of top Thai talkshow host Sanya Kunakorn, who will face Patipat Armatsena, the son of Master Thonglor Armatsena, one of the four Ignite coaches.

Having only been training martial arts for a matter of weeks, the two teenagers will fight using an amateur MMA beginner’s rules set that TMMAF is looking to launch and roll out in the future. It is hoped that the adoption of the beginner’s rule set will help popularise MMA training for fitness and youngsters.

TMMAF and Ignite President Plai Jitinat explained to FOX Sports Asia, “The TMMAF beginners rules set will limit strikes to the head when standing and on the ground, to create a format where youths and aspiring athletes from other combat sports, who may not have done full-contact competition before could have a gateway competition format into amateur MMA, where the prospect of competing will be easier, especially for young aspiring athletes who could participate more safely in MMA with greater confidence.”

The event will be broadcast on Sunday, July 22 in dual languages. English commentary can be found on the Ignite YouTube channel provided by Full Metal Dojo hosts Jon Nutt and Mark Abbott. Thai commentary is on Ignite Facebook page.