OneShin Cup & Ignite Warrior Series return to Bangkok

The OneShin Cup and Ignite Warrior Series return this weekend as Thailand MMA fans brace themselves for a double header of events.

First up is the third edition of the OneShin Cup on Saturday, followed by the grand final of the Ignite Warrior Series on Sunday. Both events will take place in Bangkok.

Saturday’s OneShin Cup, named after Thai MMA icon Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai, promises to be an action-packed event, with over a dozen fights on the card.

There will be three separate four-man tournaments, along with a slew of other interesting match-ups. Both the bantam and featherweight tournaments will feature fighters from Team Alpha Male in the US. Their old striking coach, Master Thong, has brought them over for some invaluable experience in the land of Muay Thai.

The evening will also feature a much-anticipated rematch between female atomweight prospects Oil Phonwimon and Rungnapha, aka Super Fern.

They first faced off in the Ignite tournament in May – where Phonwimon won by an armbar. The result was controversial though, as the referee stopped the fight without Rungnapha tapping.

Ignite is an amateur tournament, and the safety of the fighters is paramount. The referee ended the fight to protect the fighters, but Rungnapha has been asking for a rematch ever since. On Saturday we will find out who will emerge victorious from that battle.

This summer has seen multiple new MMA shows in Thailand where fighters can test their ring moves skill set in a cage. Ignite, OneShin, and Trinity have all seen previously unknown fighters step into the cage and put on a show. For those that have been watching it is becoming increasingly clear that the future of MMA in Thailand is bright.

For more info, check out Ignite Fight Club’s Facebook page or their YouTube channel.