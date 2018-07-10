Boxing champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to debut at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes

Thai boxing superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is set to make his ONE Championship debut as the Asia-based MMA promotion announced their Bangkok show.

In addition, ONE Championship also took time to announce its partnership with Nakornloung Promotion to co-promote the bout of boxing superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the main event of their October 6 show, ONE: Kingdom of Heroes.

In attendance at the press conference was Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, WBC and The Ring Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. They were joined by celebrated Thai martial arts superstars such as Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai, Rika “Tinydoll” Ishige, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex and Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai.

WBC and The Ring Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai stated: “I am happy and honored to take part in this historical ONE Championship’s event. I would also like to thank everyone who made this possible. With ONE Championship opening its doors for athletes like me to showcase our talent on the global stage, it means a lot. This is a new challenge, and I love challenges. I am looking forward to defend my WBC World title belt in ONE Championship.”

Nakornloung Promotion and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai promoter, Thainchai Pisitwuttinan stated: “Our work in boxing has always been driven by our passion and love. The best part of it is that we get to give life-turning opportunities to boxers and their families. Each of them has their own stories, but they are all driven by the same dream – to be the world champion. I am glad that our promotion and ONE Championship have coalesced in having a common mission and vision for combat sports athletes around the globe. I just cannot begin to say how massive of an event this will be. History will be made on 6 October.”

Vice President of WBC, Police Gen. Kovid Pakdeepoom stated: “We are thrilled to work with ONE Championship for the upcoming event in October. Our association with a world-class organisation like ONE Championship satisfies our goal in nurturing the legacy of boxing across the globe. ONE Championship has made groundbreaking initiatives in the development of mixed martial arts and other forms of martial arts in Asia and around the globe. Certainly, there’s so much that everyone should be excited about this event in Bangkok.”

ONE athlete, Shannon Wiratchai stated: “Competing in front of my hometown fans is always a great pleasure. It is an honor for me to represent my country. I will do my best to make my people proud. Since I joined ONE Championship, I have learned so much that it has helped me throughout my career. I feel that I am ready to take the next step.”

ONE athlete, Rika Ishige stated: “Martial arts in Thailand has really taken off, and I am proud to be a part of its growth. I have progressed a lot so far in my young career. The possibilities are endless for me, and I will continue to work hard to make my family and my fans proud. This is an awesome opportunity to showcase my skills at a big event this coming October.”

ONE athlete, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao stated: “It was such a surreal experience for me the first time I stepped into the ONE Championship ring. This time, I will be given the chance to compete on the world’s most premier martial arts stage in front of my countrymen. Thank you, ONE Championship, for the opportunity to have this grand homecoming in October. I am truly honored and will make everyone proud. I can’t wait for October.”

ONE athlete, Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex stated: “I am still grinding everyday. You can say that I’ve done it all in the sport, but it’s not yet over for me. ONE Super Series is the right path for me and my professional career. The desire to compete, it’s still in me. I am glad that I was able to make a ONE Super Series debut earlier this year because it has already given me the feel of what the future holds. It’s a great opportunity for every practitioner of Muay Thai and kickboxing.”

ONE athlete, Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai stated: “This is going to be a big event on 6 October. For the first time in history, the best of the best from different combat sports will join together. I am excited for this, especially for Muay Thai. I am ready to take this next step into my career. This is a chance for me to showcase my skills to the world and to show fans the beauty of Muay Thai.”