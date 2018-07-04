Tiger Muay Thai announce Fight Team Tryout 2018 winners

Tiger Muay Thai gym have announced the winners of their 2018 Team Tryouts who will receive a year of sponsored training at the world-famous Muay Thai and MMA camp.

Previous winners, including UFC stars Ben Nguyen and Alexander Volkanovski, have gone onto great things under the wing of the sprawling facility in Thailand’s fighter street of Soi Tad-ied, Phuket.

And so, after a one-year break, the Team Tryout program, which sees contenders pushed to their limits and beyond by the Tiger trainers over five days, came to a conclusion at the gym’s monthly BBQ Beatdown event.

It was Tiger Muay Thai’s BBQ Beatdown 119 – which marked their last monthly show before their 10th anniversary event next month.

The event included a mixture of pro and amateur Muay Thai and MMA fights, as well as a blindfolded Muay Thai fight, Wai Kru ceremonies and Thai traditional dance, hosted by Tiger Muay Thai Managing Director Viwat Sakulrat and guest presenter, FOX Sports Asia’s Jon Nutt. Guest of honour was UFC Light Heavyweight star Ovince Saint Preux, who also refereed one of the amateur MMA bouts.

Tiger Muay Thai Head MMA Coach, George Hickman, pictured above with Viwat Sakulrat and Ovince Saint Preux, told us, “This year’s 2018 Tryouts were one of the best we’ve had. Contestants from all over the world competing at a high level to be on the team and I think we got some great talent. Was awesome to have the four-man tournament at the BBQ to help choose the Muay Thai contestants.”

The fight card also included a four-man tournament between four fighters for the final slot of the Muay Thai Team Tryouts.

After two semi-final wins early on in the night, Thomas Barrios and Josh Surramach went another three rounds, ending in a gruelling decision victory for Barrios. But with both young men having shown such heart and will to win, Viwat Sakulrat announced both fighters as having been accepted onto the Tiger Team.

The full list of winners of the 2018 Team Tryouts are:

MMA Team: Arman Tsarukyan (Russia), Quittin Thomas (USA), Dias Erengaipov (Kazakhstan).

Muay Thai Team: Eduard Mikhovich (Belarus), Farida Okikko (Kenya), Thomas Barrios (Argentina), Josh Surramach (New Zealand/Thai).