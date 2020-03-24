Who should Dave Leduc fight next?

Dave Leduc is ‘The King of Lethwei.’ It’s a sport that’s been around for thousands of years. In recent years it has grown in popularity with combat sports fans outside of its native home of Myanmar.

The reason for this growth can be attributed to two things. Firstly, the excellent job done by the World Lethwei Championship (WLC) in evolving the rules to suit a wider audience and adding world class production value. Second, is the influence of WLC cruiserweight champion, monsieur Leduc.

The 6’2 Canadian has the perfect style for this pure and explosive form of striking. Watching him compete in this glorious martial art is a thing of savage beauty.

Fully-equipped with question mark kicks, razor-sharp elbows, rangy teeps and a head butt that Zinedine Zidane would be proud of; he is the boss of this video game with all the special moves.

His next challenger will need to be a special individual to bring out the best in him. The Lui Kang to this Shao Kahn. And if that happens, it will be must-see TV.

Since making the transition from Muay Thai back in 2016, he has found the perfect home in the art of nine limbs.

It was a baptism of fire for the The Steel Giraffe. He made his debut against an undefeated legend of the sport, Too Too. He dominated the fight, making a huge splash with the Burmese fans.

The only way to win in traditional Lethwei is by knockout as there is no point system, and if both fighters are standing at the end of the fifth round, it is declared a draw. The sheer resilience of Too Too ensured that this was the case here.

Leduc went onto have a famous trilogy with another Burmese legend, Tun Tun Min against whom he won the prestigious golden belt in their second meeting.

Still undefeated, The Nomad has 6 draws and 5 wins, including triumphs over super-talented Thai, Diesellek and tough-as-nails UFC alumni Seth Baczynski. He beat the latter in his WLC debut in 2019 in what was the most high-profile event in the history of Lethwei.

In a sensational display of bareknuckle brilliance, Leduc scored four knockdowns to clinch the illustrious black and gold strap.

World Lethwei Championship: Dave Leduc becomes inaugural WLC Cruiserweight Champion with win over Seth Baczynski – HIGHLIGHTS

Outside the ring, he is helping to spread the sport around the world, teaching seminars and promoting his own brand of Leduc Lethwei.

An appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience added yet more interest to what the precociously talented 28 year-old will do next.

With WLC currently airing on UFC Fight Pass, this is an important time in the sport’s history. Leduc’s next fight is a big opportunity to attract new fans and retain those who may have only caught a whiff of the buzz.

There’s a sense that now is the time to make hay while the sun is out. This next fight needs to be a real challenge. This one needs to be a belter.

The candidates:

Buakaw Banchamek.

Okay, so we’ve started with a slightly outlandish one that will, in all likelihood, never happen. But if it did? It would be exceptionally fun to watch. There is also some history here.

After the Muay Thai legend was pictured in Yangon, Leduc came gunning for him over Facebook and was on record as laying down the challenge.

‘Let’s give the fighting world a favour before we both retire let’s meet in the Lethwei ring.’

Buakaw didn’t respond, and is currently fighting in a KO-Only promotion (MAS).

While this would be an epic clash between two icons of their respective sports, reality is that it would take an awful lot of cash to make this one happen and Buakaw doesn’t appear remotely interested in sampling the Art of Nine Limbs.

That being said, rumours abound that this fight could actually happen in the next year or so, but it would be in muay thai.

Buakaw Banchamek KO’s Niclas Larsen at All Star Fight in Phuket – Extended highlights with English commentary

Cyrus Washington

A far more realistic prospect; this would be a rematch of their 2017 clash that ended in a draw after 5 rounds. Washington is a hugely experienced veteran with over 100 fights, including a trilogy with Tun Tun Min. He has publicly courted another crack at Leduc, who responded on his Facebook suggesting

‘When this virus situation is over, if the WLC – World Lethwei Championship is kind enough to give you another shot at Lethwei Gold, trust me, I will give you again the biggest beating of your life. God won’t save you.’

Naimjon Tuthaboyev

Like Leduc, Naimjon’s transition from Muay Thai to Lethwei has been seamless. He looks an absolute natural. In just his second-ever Lethwei bout, the Uzbek handed Too Too his first-ever loss to snap up the WLC Middleweight title.

One criticism Leduc has faced is that many of his opponents have been smaller than him. Naimjon looked massive in his last fight and would present a stern test.

This would also be an opportunity for the King of Lethwei to become a double champion and further enhance his legacy in the sport.

Good job @WorldLethwei for making the best looking show I ever seen at TheinPyu Stadium. Congratulations to new Middleweight champion Naimjon on a great performance. I am very impressed with the flying headbutts #WLC11 — Dave Leduc (@kingleduc) January 31, 2020

Who’s next for Dave Leduc?

Mark Godbeer

This would be quite a spectacle. Godbeer is a hugely decorated, multiple-time world champion and no stranger to bareknuckle. Having ruled the heavyweight division in BAMMA and BKB, the former UFC fighter also made waves when he triumphed in the Heavyweight Tournament at VKB:1. Godbeer is as game as they come and would no doubt relish the challenge.

He’s also been strongly linked with a move to WLC on social media. The obvious size difference could be a deal-breaker. Leduc had to put on a decent amount to take on Baczynski. It would take pretty something remarkable for him to move up to heavyweight.

Mark Godbeer vs Jack May #ValorBK DIFFERENT ANGLES pic.twitter.com/OyxOni9VnV — ZombieProphet (@GIFsZP) September 22, 2019

Christian Torres

A prodigy of ONE Championship’s Aung La N Sang, the Titan FC and LFA alumni has a 15-10 record in MMA and is rumoured to be on the cusp of a move to WLC.

He boasts some big finishes in his career and is a physically imposing figure. If Aung La can impart some of the wisdom that saw him become one of the finest KO artists in Asia, Torres could be a dark horse in the running.

Mairbek Taisumov

Speaking of dark horses! The supremely-talented Mairbek Taisumov is currently exploring free agency. Recently departed from the UFC, the Russian was on a 6-fight tear before losing to Diego Ferreira last year.

While WLC have a history of snapping up Tiger Muay Thai fighters, it’s probably unlikely the 31 year-old could be tempted at this stage in his career. He has said he’s ‘open to offers’ though, and has issues getting a US visa. Word on the street is that WLC are interested, and a super-fight with Leduc with a shot at world title could prove tempting.