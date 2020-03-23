Brave CF Champion Stephen Loman sets up Coronavirus campaign

One of BRAVE Combat Federation’s biggest stars, reigning Bantamweight world champion Stephen Loman has joined the global awareness campaign against the spread of Coronavirus.

The Filipino hero has been lauded recently for his contributions to mixed martial arts and combat sports and has become one of the outspoken voices of his community and a true representative of the Philippines on the global stage.

Loman will use his influence to battle the spread of Coronavirus, using social media to bring awareness to his people, as well as joining other BRAVE CF stars in the #BRAVECombatsCovid19 worldwide campaign.

Through a video message, “The Sniper” takes BRAVE Nation through the biggest steps in combating the spread of the virus.

Stephen Loman is the biggest champion in BRAVE CF history, as he defended his title a record four times.

After winning the belt at BRAVE CF 9, he then successfully beat his challengers in Northern Ireland, Bahrain, the Philippines, and India, making him a household name in these regions and a true ambassador for an important cause.

Under the KHK Heroes Foundation, BRAVE CF fighters are empowered by the strong platform of BRAVE CF to share a vital message, to educate, remind and gently guide their fans to work together in unity, to reach out to others and show compassion.

#UnitedWeFight #BRAVECombatsCovid19 is executed by KHK Heroes Foundation, under His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Stephen Loman’s message for #BRAVECombatsCovid19 – https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Bd35jBlgr/

