Full Metal Dojo is back and ready for ‘War’

Full Metal Dojo, Thailand’s leading Mixed Martial Arts promotion, is back with another action-stacked and packed fight card. FMD: Hard 8 takes place in Bangkok ‪‪on March 28th, Insanity Nightclub, with a new blend of madness.

The Full Metal Dojo Team is finally diving into the deep pool of traditional Asian stand-up combat, a move which will exhilarate fight fans worldwide. Two epic, four-man tournaments take center stage in a historical fight night.

On top of the stand-up warfare, FMD will still have MMA fighters in action with their very own rule set, which still allows those magical soccer kicks.

Both four man tournaments will pit the world’s deadliest stand-up fighters against each other, with eight limbs allowed to cause maximum destruction – two fists, two elbows, two knees and two feet! In what we are calling the Deadly Progression, these future legends of combat sports will fight 3×3 minute rounds, with the semi-final round seeing the athletes wear 8oz gloves, and the finale will be fought with 4oz gloves.

In the 52kg weight class tournament, you will witness warriors representing Thailand, Cambodia, Uzbekistan, and Myanmar. They are:

AKMAL (UZB) 25-4

SAT KINGDOM (CAM) 14-6-1

SIRIBONG SONGSAM (THAI) 21-5

SOMIONG WAR LUKTUPFAH (MYA) 51-15

All four men are coming to Bangkok with lethal intentions, but the man in the spotlight will be SOMNIONG LUKTUPFAH aka WAR!

The man who delivers flying “Hell-bows” for a living. The man who went viral online for his showmanship, and beautiful violence in the World Lethwei Championship: Battlebones event. Go and look him up now and see his epic first round win, and subsequent backflips!

WLC 11: Battlebones – Highlights

Before he performs his victory flips at FMD, he will need to come through Muay Thai and Khun Khmer specialists, all looking to leave their own mark in the form of black stitches.

We caught up with a very confident WAR in between training sessions:

“I thoroughly enjoyed my victory at “Full Metal Muay Thai” and plan to get the ‘W’ once again, for my Fans in the City of Angels, Bangkok.”

“Jon Nutt is a fun guy and I enjoy fighting in his promotion. When they asked me to come back and kick more ass, the smile on my face went from ear to ear. I love fighting in Bangkok. The FMD Fans are crazy and there is no other sporting event like it on the planet.”

“When I step into the cage this time I’m going to paint my masterpiece with these fools’ blood. Why are they even coming? Do they really think they have a chance? I plan on using my elbows to take out the first opponent in the first round. I will try my hardest to not break a sweat.”

“Then in the finals! Well, I feel bad for the poor soul who makes it to the peak of the mountain with me. He’s done. Finished. I am going to use my shin to decapitate him like a “fatality” in Mortal Kombat, only this isn’t a game. This is Full Metal. So while he’s in the ER, I’ll be at the after party dancing. I can’t wait to see you all there. Now please excuse me, while I go back to sharpening my fists by punching excavators and other heavy machinery.”

This tournament signals Full Metal Dojo’s support and reverence for all the beautiful stand-up forms, which emerged from ancient South East Asian tradition. In fact, the show is being referred to as “Hard 8” instead of Muay Thai, as a mark of respect to all the other great fighting nations.

The Hard 8 looks to pay homage to the unsung heroes of Martial Arts. Heroes who may be heralded in their own country, but need to be known by combat sports fans worldwide. These men are present day gladiators, who will use all eight limbs to deliver strikes until their foe can’t take no more! It’s striking at its purest, finest and most artistic. Presented with an extreme amount of flair and passion in classic Full Metal form, LIVE, for your viewing pleasure you lucky, bloodthirsty fight fans.

Stand by for more announcements about Full Metal Dojo: Hard 8, which takes place at the fight cauldron of Bangkok, Insanity Nightclub, and should definitely be witnessed in person. This event should be on every Fight Fans bucket list.