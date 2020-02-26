Yodwicha puts on Muay Thai masterclass at AMMA in Phuket

Three kickboxing fights. Three Muay Thai fights. Two WBC World Titles on the line. It was a special night for combat sports fans last Sunday as AMMA – Authentic Mixed Martial Arts took centre stage in the heart of Patong Beach, culminating in an extraordinary performance from Yodwicha.

The former Lumpinee champion emphasised his status as one of the finest Muay Thai practitioners on the planet, snatching the WBC Super Welterweight Title from the formidable Satanfaa Rachanon.

The 23 year-old, who holds wins over legends like Saenchai, Singdam and Nong-O put of a glorious display of striking prowess, using all eight limps to devastating effect, finishing Satanfaa with an elbow in the second round.

The pair were due for a mandatory rematch at the star-studded AMMA / WBC event at the WBC Convention in Bangkok on March 15th, but the KO and the medical suspension that came with it; swiftly put a stop to that notion.

The fight was an eagerly-anticipated return for Yodwicha who’d been on hiatus since July of last year, and the international crowd roared their appreciation as each expertly-crafted blow began to land.

The Thai’s incredible win over his countryman was a fitting end to an action-packed evening that saw a couple of other memorable finishes, as well as two masterful displays of ring control by the likes of Rafi Bohic and Hamza Ngoto.

Catch the action on Fox Sports 2 at 10pm on Thursday & Friday