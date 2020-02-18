EPF EXTRA NUTTS: The rise of Lethwei…

The Eat Play Fight Team is out and about on the town again, eating Bangkok’s best food, and discussing the best fights. Namely, Lethwei fights.

Personally, I’m still absolutely buzzing from the WLC Battlebones show.

Too Too vs Naimjon Tuhtaboyev HIGHLIGHTS (WLC 11: Battlebones – Middleweight world title fight)

We have all seen the growth of combat sports in the last decade, thanks mostly to the UFC.

The company have really mainstreamed fighting, but Lethwei is another animal.

Does it ever have a chance of being mainstream? Let’s discuss it with Extra Nutts.

We hit up Cali-Mex on Sukhumvit Soi 11 in Bangkok. Great burritos for game-watching and their margaritas deliver uppercuts.

We sat down to chat up the rise of Lethwei and the two hot topics we kept coming back to, which are quite glaring, are: the head-butts and the whole, no gloves thing.

There it is, just staring at you in the face awkwardly. Sometimes you cheer savagely and sometimes you cringe; unnerved when a good combo ends with a volcano of blood.

Could a sport as infamous as Burmese Bareknuckle Boxing ever become big, let alone mainstream? The inception of World Lethwei championship has certainly added some spice to the argument.

Despite the sport having been around for a centuries, we’ve seen it given something of a makeover by the WLC.

The promotion has tweaked the traditional ruleset and added some structural polish as well additional focus on health and safety as they seek to grow the sport around the world. (Traditional Lethwei rules mean you can only win via knockout, whereas WLC introduced judging etc.)

The match between rising star Shwe Yar Man 🇲🇲 and Tokeshi 🇯🇵 ends with brutal KO in round 1.

The japenese used his timeout for a knockdown and got incapacitated shortly after. #Lethwei pic.twitter.com/QsmoAziXSJ — Lethwei World (@LethweiWorld) February 10, 2020

Andrew Whitelaw, my big fight brethren, ponders alongside me, “Will the WLC ever be mainstream? I’m not sure. Will heavy metal or drum and bass ever be mainstream? It’ll certainly never outsell Taylor Swift but it’ll certainly bring a different kind of joy to a lot of people.”

Right off the bat I ordered up a pitcher of Chang and all sorts of South of the Border Taco goodness. I also ordered extra sour cream, whilst imagining Taylor Swift somehow finding herself in a Lethwei fight.

Andrew is right though, Lethwei does bring an unexplainable joy to people.

As combat compadre placed his request for the Venice Beach Nachos and the Sliders, I weighed-in on this conversation with a three-shot ALL YES combination. Cross, kick, headbutt!

Three shots, and three reasons why I always give extra NuttLaw Awards and 5 out of 5 Jon McClanes to the WLC. The reasons I believe Lethwei could actually be huge in the future are:

1) Casual fans run the combat sports industry. This often leads to a volcanic amount of butt-hurt by hardcore fans, who generally are the ones who want everything for free. It is sad to say, the casual fans, while I love them, generally do not know much about the sport, or martial arts, and generally just want a punch-up and some blood.

This is easily delivered by the WLC, with great fights and a great amount of blood.

It grabs the hardcore fans, who, let’s face it, are already there, and it grabs the casuals. Now with Part Two.

2) There are no gloves and head-butts are OK…let that sink in for a moment. Then, consider that there is no fighting on the ground (a huge turn-off for many).

Some will call Lethwei the most pure form of stand-up fighting.

It is for sure Badass. There is no denying how raw it is. For this reason, men who are bad-asses or want to be a badass will be attracted to it like 80’s kids to Bloodsport or any other JCVD film for that matter.

It’s the same storyline as Van Damme’s Kickboxer, only starring Dave Leduc in the role of Kurt Sloan, and I get to be Tong Po. Call Martin Scorsese – I think we’ve got another Oscar winner!

World Lethwei Championship: Dave Leduc becomes inaugural WLC Cruiserweight Champion with win over Seth Baczynski – HIGHLIGHTS

Andrew, wolfing down his food, raised a finger and said: “When Nate Diaz talks about that ‘real fight,’ well, I think Lethwei has to be in that conversation. It takes a special kind of individual to do this. What WLC have done is take something ancient, raw and pure and given it structure, swag and flourish. This could be lightning in a bottle.”

A fascinating feast of Lethwei action from the Karen state as Eat, Pray, Fight heads to Myanmar for WLC – World Lethwei Championship: Karen Spirit!

I considered his point. Special kind of people. Warriors, heroes, Lethwei truly has them and they’re already idolized in Myanmar, with almost the entire population having access to the fights via mobile phone.

It’s part of a thousand year culture there, much like Bareknuckle boxing in England, which is becoming huge in the States now, which brings me to my third and final reason why Lethwei could garner worldwide appeal.

3) America is moving towards non-pc fight forms like Bareknuckle, so why on earth couldn’t Lethwei shine across the pond? Look at England, and BKB, a polished enterprise with high production standards and a bloodthirsty audience.

There’s money in this industry, people want to buy PPVs, and the fighters are legitimate gladiators. Lethwei, and the WLC, is arguably an even purer, more Romantic, more badass form of Martial Arts than British Bareknuckle.

Andrew was nodding his head vigorously! We could both see WLC exploding!

Mr. Whitelaw, as he loves to do, delivered the final punch: “When you see such unbridled ferocity in a ring; fighting in its purest form, violence and beauty intertwined, it’s a powerful thing and the structure that WLC has provided for the sport will certainly make it far more appealing to a wider audience.

Sportsmanship! No matter how exhausting the fight, there is always time to honour and pay respect to fellow fighter.

In case you missed it, catch it on @UFCFightPass!

Presented by FUSO Myanmar, Speed Energy Drink and Popular Plastic Group.#Battlebones #WLC #Lethwei #Bareknuckle pic.twitter.com/gBkClWqlzi — World Lethwei Championship (@WorldLethwei) February 16, 2020

The match-ups are fun. The walk outs are epic. It is pure fireworks on display and Lethwei has the warriors to light the match.”

There we have it, Extra Nutts delivered from Cali Mex, with Jon and Andrew laying it down – WLC and Lethwei are onto something big here, watch out for their flying head-butts coming your way soon.