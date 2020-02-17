BRAVE CF champ Stephen Loman honored in Philippines’ House of Representatives

Stephen Loman continues to rack up achievements in his young career. BRAVE CF’s longest-reigning world champion, “The Sniper” has received one of the highest honors inside the Philippines’ House of Representatives.

He was welcomed by Congressman Eric Go Yap in Quezon City and was awarded a special commendation by Mr. Go Yap himself. Loman was awarded for helping to raise the flag of the Philippines on the international stage and for being a world champion from the country in a truly global organization.

“The Sniper” was complimented for his contributions to the Province of Benguet, as well as the field of mixed martial arts in general.

Stephen has been a staple of BRAVE CF since his debut with the promotion, back in 2016.

He is the only Bantamweight world champion in the company’s history, having represented the Philippines at the highest level for four years, since joining BRAVE CF.

Loman has traveled to three different regions to defend his title, going to Europe, the Middle East, as well as the Subcontinent to fly the flag of his country and his people.

“The Sniper” won his title at BRAVE CF 9, which took place in November of 2017 in Bahrain.

He then defended it four times, in Northern Ireland, Bahrain, India, as well as the crowning achievement of his career – his third title defense, against former Featherweight world champion Elias Boudegzdame, in his home country.

On March 15th, 2019, Loman extended his record as the longest-reigning champion, in front of his crowd, with a dominant performance over Boudegzdame at BRAVE CF 22, which marked the first time BRAVE Combat Federation traveled to the Philippines.

Brave CF’s bantamweight champion Stephen Loman completed his fourth title defence in India…What’s next for the Filipino star?

Brave CF’s bantamweight champion Stephen Loman completed his fourth title defence in India…What’s next for the Filipino star?