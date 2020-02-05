Eat, Play, Fight! WLC 11: BattleBones – And the winner is…

Behold! The NuttLaw awards, presented in alphabetical order by Andrew Whitelaw and Jon Nutt
Bone crunching Lethwei beauty was on display, and the Fox Sports guys from Eat Play Fight are telling you directly that it was quite a lot to digest.
Well you know we love to eat so that digestion will happen here in Bangkok, at Bawarchi Indian Restaurant over a beautiful big Biriyani covered in consonance and hyperbole.
Prepare yourself for a new series of write ups on instant award winners given to you with care by two combat sport and culinary connoisseurs, Jon Nutt and Andrew Whitelaw. Really everyone wins, but for now, your award winners are!
The World Lethwei Championship hosted another epic night of premier league Lethwei action this past weekend in the Capital City of Yangon Mayanmar, with Battlebones.
These events are always so high impact it takes a day or two to calm down and decompress after what just took place.
Well the time has come to review a good meal and review a great night of historic WLC fights. You can play along! We’ll be giving out the NUTTLAW Awards for Fight of the Night, Knock Out of the Night, and Badass of the Night, all the while letting you know our thoughts on delicious hot spots. Did I mention we won’t be alone?
We’ll also be collecting the knowledge dropped by The King of Lethwei Dave Leduc. Did the Steel Giraffe see the event as we did? Stay tuned epic readers and find out!
Bang! Right in the eye socket! The sound of this blow, Jon’s choice for KO of the night, echoed through the arena like a Tom Drum as Souris Manfredi delivered a shot which immediately sent her opponent into a dark and lonely place.
The stunned crowd watched in horror, in adulation, as Tran Thi Lua’s body crumpled forward flimsily.
Yeah, that’s correct, it was one of those knock outs where the body falls forward.
Souris Manfredi smashed Tran Thi Lua in round two with a straight right on the jaw. pic.twitter.com/FmZZnXWBoq
— inxxane (@inxxane) January 31, 2020
When describing the shot Andrew made a face, as if to say, this punch caused excruciating pain, or this is a really good biryani. Either face imagined works really.
After ripping through an amazing Mango Lasi the votes are in. And the Frenchwoman gets the Knock out of the Night NuttLaw Award. Kudos and congrats to our winner and someone who’s definitely looking to be Champ.
One man who took a SOUL whilst entertaining the crowd with his bravado, was the warrior Somniong Luktubfah or as his nickname was yelled out so elegantly… War!
Somewhat of a local hero, War ended the fight with a sickening blow in the first round, to Sok Rith’s stomach, before being shown to his neutral corner and then performing a backflip for his adoring fans!
After his opponent stood up, War put him down again with a double tap and opened up his are while he ran circles around the WLC ring.
What a BADASS and a fighter truly deserving of the badass of the night NuttLaw Award.
War, Huh! Good God Ya’ll! What is it good for? Absolutely everything involving Lethwei. Get this guy a trophy a belt a cup, whatever awards you can find. Give them to War.
After a quick agreement that this restaurant gets an average 2.5 John McClanes out of 5.
It is of course time. For the NUTTLAW Award for Fight of the Night to be bestowed upon the athletes who showed the most full metal at this past Battlebones event.
And it clearly went to the main event featuring the Myanmar legend Too Too and Uzbekistani Manimal Naimjon Tuhtaboyev, who showcased the gorgeous art form that is Lethwei, in all its glory.
Our hats are off to these two great fighters. It was a back and forth war, and resulted in a split decision win for the tourist! He wowed the crowd with Suplexes, Headbutts, one-two-kick-elbow- jumping HEADBUTT combinations, it was pure gladiatorial magic.
Andrew remarked upon the debatable nature of the decision, that we could easily see a rematch in the future. As many thought Too Too had not been truly BEATEN, and as the great Ric Flair says, “to be the man you need to beat the man”. And although that is true, it is also true that the judges in Myanmar saw Too Too the Champ being beaten, and a new Middleweight Champion has been crowned.
Cheers to Naimjon on his victory, and salute to both men on an incredibly well deserved NuttLaw Award for Fight of the Night.
This edition of Eat Play Fight NuttLaw Awards is in the books. But before we go, how did you see it?
Please give us your thoughts and comments on everything WLC and Eat Play Fight. And while your opinion does matter to us, we would also like to know what The Nomad Dave Leduc thinks.
Fortunately for us Dave is a friend with a heart of gold and was able to take the time out of his packed schedule to share his thoughts on WLC: Battlebones. As The King is a smart man, I’m guessing he may see the event similarly.
But let’s find out. See you next time for another edition of Eat Play Fight. Off to you Dave!