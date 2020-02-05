Eat, Play, Fight! WLC 11: BattleBones – And the winner is…

Behold! The NuttLaw awards, presented in alphabetical order by Andrew Whitelaw and Jon Nutt

Bone crunching Lethwei beauty was on display, and the Fox Sports guys from Eat Play Fight are telling you directly that it was quite a lot to digest.

Well you know we love to eat so that digestion will happen here in Bangkok, at Bawarchi Indian Restaurant over a beautiful big Biriyani covered in consonance and hyperbole.

Prepare yourself for a new series of write ups on instant award winners given to you with care by two combat sport and culinary connoisseurs, Jon Nutt and Andrew Whitelaw. Really everyone wins, but for now, your award winners are!

The World Lethwei Championship hosted another epic night of premier league Lethwei action this past weekend in the Capital City of Yangon Mayanmar, with Battlebones.

These events are always so high impact it takes a day or two to calm down and decompress after what just took place.

Well the time has come to review a good meal and review a great night of historic WLC fights. You can play along! We’ll be giving out the NUTTLAW Awards for Fight of the Night, Knock Out of the Night, and Badass of the Night, all the while letting you know our thoughts on delicious hot spots. Did I mention we won’t be alone?

We’ll also be collecting the knowledge dropped by The King of Lethwei Dave Leduc. Did the Steel Giraffe see the event as we did? Stay tuned epic readers and find out!

Bang! Right in the eye socket! The sound of this blow, Jon’s choice for KO of the night, echoed through the arena like a Tom Drum as Souris Manfredi delivered a shot which immediately sent her opponent into a dark and lonely place.

The stunned crowd watched in horror, in adulation, as Tran Thi Lua’s body crumpled forward flimsily.

Yeah, that’s correct, it was one of those knock outs where the body falls forward.