Khabib Nurmagomedov offered $100m to fight Floyd Mayweather in Saudi Arabia

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that the Russian was offered $100 million each to fight Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in Saudi Arabia. Abdelaziz also revealed that there is almost no possibility of a rematch with McGregor but Khabib could face Mayweather.

The Russian had defeated McGregor in October 2018 and fans have been calling for a rematch since. After the Irish fighter’s recent win over Donald Cerrone, Mayweather had teased possible match-ups with both Khabib and McGregor.

And if his these comments are anything to go by, Khabib vs Mayweather could be a possibility.

“I know some people in Saudi Arabia right now and they met with me and they want to pay Khabib $100m to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia. They want to pay Khabib $100m to fight Floyd in Saudi Arabia and this kind of money involved.

“It doesn’t really matter. I think more likely you can see Khabib-Floyd. All I am thinking about is one man, the psychopath by the name Tony Ferguson. All this talk must not make sense. We have got to beat Tony.

“Conor can say what he wants, but my advice to Conor is – ‘hey b***h, go and fight Justin Gaethje, get a win, and then after that come back for a title shot’. That’s it,” Abdelaziz said while talking to TMZ as cited by Express.