Philippines’ Stephen Loman is BRAVE CF Fighter of The Year for the second year running

BRAVE Combat Federation Bantamweight world champion Stephen Loman has once again captured the most coveted award of the year for the Bahrain-based organization.
The Filipino star has been named Fighter of the Year for the second time in a row by the BRAVE Insider Podcast.
In 2019, Loman defended his belt twice, dominating two of the biggest opponents he has had to face yet. On March 15, he had his much-anticipated homecoming as he headlined BRAVE CF 22: Storm of Warriors, which took place in his home country.
“The Sniper” took on former Featherweight champion Elias Boudegzdame and ran through the French-Algerian fighter, stopping him in the fourth round with a violent TKO.
Loman then traveled to India to produce the first-ever world title fight in Indian territory. At BRAVE CF 30, he took on Louie Sanoudakis, from Canada, and went on a rampage again, beating his rival by unanimous decision.
With the win in Hyderabad, Stephen extended his dominance as the longest-reigning world champion from BRAVE Combat Federation.
He’s the only world champion at Bantamweight and has defended his title four times in a row. No other titleholder in BRAVE CF history has been able to defend his belt more than one time.